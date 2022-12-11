BROOKINGS — Top-seeded South Dakota State scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to shake loose from No. 8 Holy Cross, 42-21, in a Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal playoff game Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

With their 12th consecutive victory, the Jackrabbits improved to 12-1 overall and advanced to the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. SDSU will host No. 4 Montana State at 3 p.m. next Saturday (Dec. 17) in a rematch of a national semifinal game a season ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.