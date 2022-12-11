BROOKINGS — Top-seeded South Dakota State scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to shake loose from No. 8 Holy Cross, 42-21, in a Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal playoff game Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
With their 12th consecutive victory, the Jackrabbits improved to 12-1 overall and advanced to the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. SDSU will host No. 4 Montana State at 3 p.m. next Saturday (Dec. 17) in a rematch of a national semifinal game a season ago.
Holy Cross suffered its first loss of the season, ending the year with a 12-1 mark.
Tied at 21-all entering the fourth quarter, Holy Cross' attempt to take the lead on the first play of the final stanza came up empty as a 39-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
The Jackrabbits took over at their own 22-yard line and regained the lead with a nine-play, 78-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Mark Gronowski hooked up with Jadon Janke for a 19-yard pass play on the first play of the drive and concluded the march with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Janke with 10 minutes and 8 seconds remaining. In between, Isaiah Davis picked up 39 yards on the ground as the Jackrabbit running back would tally 76 of his 154 yards in the fourth quarter.
Gronowski put the Jackrabbits up two scores with an 18-yard touchdown run around left end with 2:39 to play, then hooked up with Jadon Janke on a 21-yard catch and run for the final tally with under a minute remaining.
Matthew Sluka would finish the game with 213 yards on 26 carries and completed 12-of-26 passes for 125 yards, giving him 338 yards of total offense on the afternoon. Overall, Holy Cross held a 413-393 advantage in total yards.
For SDSU, Gronowski ended the day 12-of-22 passing for 177 yards, with Jaxon Janke posting 82 yards on four receptions and Jadon Janke adding three catches for 49 yards.
Jalen Coker led Holy Cross receivers with five receptions for 63 yards.
Liam Anderson registered a game-high 10 tackles for Holy Cross, with John Smith adding eight stops.
The Jackrabbit defense was led by Saiveon Williamson with nine tackles, followed by eight tackles and two pass breakups from Dalys Beanum.
