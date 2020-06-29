HARTINGTON, Neb. — Jacob Keiser’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh capped Hartington’s 14-13 victory over the Yankton Black Sox in baseball action on Monday.
Chase Lammers and Ted Bengston each had two hits for Hartington. Brady Steffen tripled. Luke Reifenrath and Eric Hoesing each had a hit in the victory.
Cody Oswald had two triples and three RBI for Yankton. Cooper Grotenhuis had two hits. Mac Ryken and Drew Ryken each had a hit for the Black Sox.
Steffen pitched the seventh to claim the win in relief. Drew Ryken took the loss.
Hartington hosts Neligh today (Tuesday). The Black Sox host Sioux Falls East on Wednesday.
Yankton Black Sox 14, Hartington Juniors 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. —Yankton’s Isaiah Schelhaas and Cooper Grotenhuis combined on a two-hit shutout as the Black Sox downed the Hartington Junior Legion team 14-0.
Drew Ryken doubled and singled, and Mac Ryken and Keagan Holmstrom each had two hits for Yankton. Cody Oswald tripled, Luke Bernatow doubled, and Jack Halsted, Rayner Roig, Josh Sheldon, Grotenhuis and Schelhaas each had a hit in the victory.
Carson Arens and Jaxson Bernecker each had a hit for Hartington.
Schelhaas pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out seven, for the win. Brett Kleinschmidt took the loss.
The Hartington Juniors host Osmond on Wednesday.
Renner 10-11, Lakers 0-10
Renner swept the Yankton Lakers in youth baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Renner scored a 10-0 victory.
Carson Conway, Frankie Int Veld and Payton Peterson each had a hit for Yankton.
Peterson took the loss.
In the nightcap, Renner rallied with five runs in the fifth to claim an 11-10 victory.
Peterson went 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff had two hits and four runs scored. Int Veld had a hit and three RBI. Austin Gobel and Tucker Gilmore each had a hit in the effort.
Tyson Prouty took the loss in relief.
The Lakers, 3-4, travel to Mitchell for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Saturday
Black Sox 3-15, Vermillion 1-5
VERMILLION — The Yankton Black Sox earned a doubleheader sweep over Vermillion in youth baseball action on Saturday at Prentis Park.
In the opener, Yankton overcame an early deficit to claim a 3-1 decision.
Luke Bernatow doubled for Yankton. Mac Ryken and John Rye each had a hit in the victory.
Rayner Roig pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out six, for the win. Isaiah Schelhaas struck out the final batter for the save.
In the nightcap, Yankton took control with a 10-run fourth inning to claim a 15-5 victory.
Cody Oswald had two doubles and three RBI for Yankton. Drew Ryken doubled and singled, driving in three. Jack Halsted also had two hits. Cooper Grotenhuis doubled, and Mac Ryken, Josh Sheldon and Wyatt Holmstrom each had a hit in the victory.
Oswald pitched two innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Keegan Holmstrom started, striking out four in his two innings of work.
The Black Sox, 4-6, travel to Mitchell for a doubleheader today (Tuesday).
Other Legion
Vermillion 11, Elk Point-Jeff. 1
ELK POINT — Vermillion used a pair of big innings and a 4-RBI night from Dylan Thelen to down Elk Point-Jefferson 11-1 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Dylan Thelen went 2-for-3 with a home run for Vermillion. Sammy Ward doubled and singled. Jacob Chaussee also had two hits. Jack Kratz, Gray Peterson and Willis Robertson each had a hit in the victory.
Andrew Neurman had two of EPJ’s four hits. Noah Larson and Cade Fennel each had a hit.
Chausee struck out seven in the six-inning contest for the win. Bryce Mare took the loss.
Vermillion, 9-2, travels to Lennox on Wednesday.
S.F. East 4-4, Harrisburg 1-5
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg and Sioux Falls East split an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Monday in Harrisburg.
In the opener, East rallied from an early deficit to claim a 4-1 victory.
Nate Sprenkle doubled and singled, and Tyler Boyum had two hits for East.
Jack Rabern doubled for Harrisburg.
Ethan Fredrickson went the distance in the two-hitter, striking out five. Tyson Kogel took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
In the nightcap, Harrisburg used three home runs to claim a 5-4 victory.
Chase Mason went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Harrisburg. Tyman Long also had two hits. Ethan Rollinger and Zeb Wede also homered. Jack Teigen doubled in the win.
East was held to a pair of singles, one each from Ty Schafer and Grant Graber.
Rollinger pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win. Jack Sutton pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two, for the save. Brady Christoffels took the loss, striking out four in a complete game effort.
Humboldt-Hartford 5-1, Brandon Valley 2-7
BRANDON — Brandon Valley and Humboldt-Hartford split an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Monday.
In the opener, Humboldt-Harford built a 5-0 lead on the way to a 5-2 victory.
Noah Hohn doubled and singled, driving in two, for Humboldt-Hartford. Caden Ideker and Cooper Maras each doubled in the win.
Matt Brown tripled and Ryan Barker doubled for Brandon Valley.
Tyler Lundborg tossed two shutout innings for the win. Hohn pitched the final two innings, striking out four, for the save. Braden Wills suffered the loss.
In the nightcap, Lake Terveer had two hits and Joe Kolbeck homered to lead Brandon Valley to a 7-1 victory.
Jaxon Haase added a double in the victory.
Maras doubled for Humboldt-Hartford.
Brandon Valley threw five different pitchers, with four throwing scoreless innings. Ryan Healy took the loss.
Brandon Valley is off until a July 7 trip to Watertown. Humboldt-Hartford travels to Garretson for a doubleheader today (Tuesday).
Sunday
Tri-Valley 4, Alexandria 3
COLTON — Brayden Humpel’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Tri-Valley past Alexandria 4-3 in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Riley Haynes had three hits and three RBI for Tri-Valley. Humpel and Luke Lofswald each had two hits. Preston Wieman added a double in the victory.
Joey Feiner and Casey Haynes each had three hits for Alexandria. Peyton Schroeder and Jonah Hofer each added two hits.
Riley Haynes pitched an inning of relief for the win. Alex Andresen started for Tri-Valley, striking out six in his six innings of work. Casey Haynes took the loss, going the distance.
Alexandria, 2-4, hosts Tea on Wednesday.
Saturday
DV Triangular
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley swept matchups against Tea and Madison in an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
Dakota Valley’s Hunter Beving went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 14-4 victory over Tea.
Paul Bruns, Jr., had a pair of doubles for Dakota Valley. Drew Addison also doubled. Chayce Montagne, Samuel Otten, Kobey June, Isaac Bruns and Eric Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Keaton Hensley went the distance in the six-inning contest for the win, striking out five.
Dakota Valley scored five runs in the fifth inning of a 5-3 victory over Madison.
Brenden Klassi had a pair of hits for Dakota Valley. Montagne, Beving and Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Zach Whitlock doubled to lead Madison. Taylor Tappe, Taylor Hojer and Colby Mennis each had a hit.
Paul Bruns, Jr., pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out six, for the win. June got the final out for a save. Tappe took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work.
Parkston 6, Gregory 5
GREGORY — Parkston took control with a four-run seventh and held on for a 6-5 victory over Gregory in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Rylan Leischner went 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead Parkston. Caden Lenz doubled and singled. Nate Boettcher also doubled. Cade Gemar and Isaak Bialas each had a hit in the victory.
Jaden Frank went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for Gregory. Bryce Frank also had two hits. Tommy Determan doubled, and Coy Determan, Aaron Sundquist and Hunter Van Neuwenhuis each had a hit in the effort.
Lenz, who pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, picked up the win. Kade Bialas started for Parkston, striking out 10 in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Aaron Sundquist took the loss.
Parkston, 5-2, hosts Platte today (Tuesday).
