MADISON — Madison downed Vermillion 136.9 to 124.15 in a prep gymnastics dual on Tuesday in Madison.
Madison claimed the top four spots in the all-around, led by eighth grader Karlie Nelson (35.05). Kylie Krusemark (34.5), Raena Rost (33.35) and Olivia Fleming (33.2) completed the lead group for the Bulldogs.
Nelson claimed top marks on the balance beam (8.7) and floor exercise (9.25). Krusemark earned top scores on the uneven parallel bars (8.45) and vault (9.15).
Mackenzie Brady led Vermillion, finishing fifth in the all-around with a 32.25.
Madison also won the JV dual, 122.15 to 64.4 over the Tanagers.
TEAM SCORES: Madison 136.9, Vermillion 124.15
ALL-AROUND: 1, Karlie Nelson M 35.05; 2, Kylie Krusemark M 34.5; 3, Raena Rost M 33.35; 4, Olivia Fleming M 33.2; 5, Mackenzie Brady V 32.25
BARS: 1, Kylie Krusemark M 8.45; 2, Olivia Fleming M 8.4; 3, Karlie Nelson M 8.2; 4, Sophia Sudenga M 7.9; 5, Mackenzie Brady V 7.8
BEAM: 1, Karlie Nelson M 8.7; 2, Raena Rost M 8.45; 3, Serena Gapp V 8.2; 4, Tori Farmer V 7.85; 5, Julia Dossett M 7.8
FLOOR: 1, Karlie Nelson M 9.25; 2, Kylie Krusemark M 9.15; 3, Raena Rost M 8.95; 4, Olivia Fleming M 8.7; 5, Ellie Keller M 8.3
VAULT: 1, Kylie Krusemark M 9.15; 2, Mackenzie Brady V 9.0; 3, Karlie Nelson M 8.9; 4, Serena Gapp V 8.75; 5, Raena Rost M 8.65
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.