EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a weather delay and technical difficulties, the Yankton White Sox games from the opening day of the tournament were not available at presstime.
The Yankton Black Sox rallied from a three-run deficit, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 victory over Elkhorn North in the Daryl Bernard Classic on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Tate Beste went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and three runs scored for Yankton. Easton Feser went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Jace Sedlacek doubled and singled. Gavin Johnson singled in the game-winning run in the seventh inning. Sam Gokie, Christian Weier and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Frick pitched two innings, striking out three, for the win. Feser struck out four in his five innings of work.
Black Sox 6, Brandon Valley 1
The Yankton Black Sox opened the Daryl Bernard Classic 16-under baseball tournament with a 6-1 victory over Brandon Valley on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Tate Beste had three hits, and Easton Feser posted two hits and two RBI for Yankotn. Gavin Johnson and Jace Sedlacek each had two hits. Beck Ryken, Christian Weier, Boston Frick and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Weier went the distance, striking out seven, for the victory.
Harrisburg 11-10, Lakers 4-7
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Maroon earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Lakers in 14-under baseball action on Friday.
In the opener, Harrisburg overcame Yankton’s four-run third inning to claim an 11-4 victory.
Ben Bohlmann doubled for Yankton. Nathan Weber, Thomas Kronaizl and Steven Hunhoff each had a hit for the Lakers.
Damian Janish took the loss, striking out three in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
In the nightcap, Harrisburg scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally to a 10-7 victory.
Whitaker Hanson had two hits and Jackson Kudera doubled for Yankton. Madden McQuade posted a hit and three RBI. Austin Conway, Janish and Kronaizl each had a hit in the effort.
Conway took the loss, striking out seven in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
