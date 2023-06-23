EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a weather delay and technical difficulties, the Yankton White Sox games from the opening day of the tournament were not available at presstime.

The Yankton Black Sox rallied from a three-run deficit, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 victory over Elkhorn North in the Daryl Bernard Classic on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

