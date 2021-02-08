VERMILLION — If there’s ever any question regarding the quarterback position heading into a football season, that will naturally dominate any preseason chatter.
That’s precisely the case for Bob Nielson at South Dakota.
His program has been interviewing candidates for a new starting quarterback since the end of the 2019 season, and now that the Coyotes are 10 days out from the season opener, a decision is nearing.
Who will it be?
“The quarterback race is still that; a race,” Nielson said during Monday’s preseason media day Zoom.
By the end of the week, the Coyotes should have a starter named among the six quarterbacks on the roster, according to Nielson, whose team opens the season Feb. 19 at home.
Among the candidates are senior Tyler Tsagalis (the most experienced with six games played), juniors Devon Moore and Jakob Parks, redshirt freshman Hayden Ekern, and true freshmen Cole Stenstrom and Carson Camp.
“I like the way those guys have competed,” Nielson said. “They’re getting better, they’re getting more confident and more comfortable in our system.”
While not disclosing the names, Nielson did say he and his staff have narrowed the race down to 3-4 guys in terms of first-team reps in practice. This week, he added, will be the final pieces of the evaluation.
“What we’ve tried to do throughout the preseason is put those guys into game-like situations and see how they respond,” Nielson said.
“Not only how they respond, but how the team responds to them, which is a big part of playing quarterback.”
To that last point, the Coyotes have embraced the competition between the six quarterbacks, according to senior receiver Caleb Vander Esch.
“All of them have come out every day and given it their best,” said Vander Esch, USD’s leading receiver in 2019 with 45 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns.
“Whoever it is, I’m excited and confident that they’ll be able to go out there and get the job done.”
It’s been evident to everyone else on the team that all six quarterbacks have progressed in their own ways, according to senior offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger.
“Each of them are coming into their roles; their own personalities,” he said. “You can see them growing as not only players, but people.”
Just as the entire team has worked to strength the chemistry during the delayed season because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been important that all six quarterbacks know everyone has their back, Scheidegger said.
“Anybody they put out there, hopefully they know we’re going to protect them to the best of our ability,” he said.
On the one hand, the delayed season has allowed those six quarterbacks more practice time and more time with their teammates.
On the other hand, though, the COVID-19-related restrictions didn’t initially allow for the kind of access one would have hoped for.
“Initially, with all the restrictions, we couldn’t even use a ball to go out there and play catch,” said Vander Esch, in reference to guidelines involving players touching the same objects.
There’s also the challenge for receivers and tight ends to have to develop a chemistry with five or six quarterbacks, all the while not knowing who will be the guy throwing you the ball.
“What we’ve talked about is making sure we know our assignments and being at the right spots,” Vander Esch said.
Nielson was asked if there could be a situation where two quarterbacks might be used, and he didn’t exactly discount that idea — the guys in the mix, he added, present different skillsets.
“It’s a situation where we’ll pick a starter and give that individual an opportunity to run our football team, and I think that’s the way you have to do it,” Nielson said.
Despite the competition between teammates who bring different strengths to the quarterback position, the six candidates have supported each other, according to Nielson.
“We’re confident we’ll be able to put a really good player and a really good leader on the field at that position,” Nielson said.
