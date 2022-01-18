Size. Length. Athleticism.
That’s what the Yankton boys’ basketball team was matched up against Tuesday night when Sioux Falls Jefferson and its starting lineup that featured 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6 — with plenty of wingspan, to boot — came to town.
How could the Bucks, with one starter that size, counteract those disadvantages?
“You do it with some toughness and grit, and we didn’t have enough of that tonight,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said after a 66-61 loss to Jefferson at the YHS gym.
In their consecutive losses coming into the night, the Bucks (5-5) hadn’t reached 50 points, but offense wasn’t the main issue against Jefferson, Haynes added.
“We scored enough points, but we just didn’t get enough stops,” he said.
The Cavaliers (5-5), the newest entrant into the Class AA ranks, pulled in front on a three-pointer midway through the third quarter and never relinquished the lead.
Yankton got within 56-54 on a Dylan Prouty three-pointer — part of a big night for the senior — with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Jefferson’s Beau Giblin answered with a three-pointer of his town to stretch the lead.
A basket by junior Rugby Ryken with 1:44 left brought Yankton to within 61-58, but Jefferson then rebounded its own miss on the ensuing trip and then scored on a layup by David Jones with 40 seconds left.
“Jefferson deserves a lot of credit,” Haynes said. “Their ball screen stuff and their halfcourt offense were sharp, and we just didn’t do enough to slow them down.”
Prouty was the story early, as he made three three-pointers and another jumper for 11 points in the first quarter to give Yankton a 16-9 lead. The Bucks then pushed the margin out to 19-10 early in the second quarter, but Jefferson rallied to take a 27-24 lead into halftime.
Prouty finished the night with a game-high 22 points.
“It was good to see Dylan have a game like that,” Haynes said. “Offense wasn’t really our problem. Sixty-one points should be enough to win you most games.”
The Jefferson interior tandem of 6-foot-6 Kaden Year (17) and 6-foot-5 Mason Riley (10) combined for 27 points, while Taylen Ashley scored 16 points and Giblin added nine.
Outside of Prouty, the Bucks got 11 points from senior Jaden Kral, seven from junior Cody Oswald and six each from juniors Drew Ryken and Mac Ryken.
As down as the Bucks may be during their losing streak that has now reached three games, they remain positive when it comes to the next practice, according to Haynes.
“When you lose a few in a row like this, guys can be down, but our guys have had a ton of energy in practices,” he said. “It’s a good group, and they’ll be focused on a big one (game) Friday.”
On Friday, the Bucks travel north to face defending state champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt, which has yet to lose a game this season.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday, Yankton beat Jefferson 61-50 in the JV game behind 20 points from Drew Ryken, 15 points from Isaiah Schelhaas and 14 points from Landon Potts.
Jefferson won the sophomore game 56-47, and the Bucks got 18 points from Landon Potts and 16 points from Matthew Sheldon. Jefferson won both freshman games, 45-37 in the ‘A’ contest and 58-45 in the ‘B’ contest. Matthew Sheldon led the Bucks with 14 points in the ‘A’ game and Kaden Hughes scored 22 points for Yankton in the ‘B’ game.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.