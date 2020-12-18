BRANDON — In a wild Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball game between two top-five teams on Friday night, Brandon Valley held off Yankton 62-60 in Brandon Valley.
“I’m super proud of the effort,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “It was a great high school basketball game and both teams played really hard.”
Jackson Hilton (25) and Jaksen Deckert (17) combined for 42 points for third-ranked Brandon Valley (3-0), which took the lead for good on a Hilton three-pointer with two minutes remaining.
Yankton then missed two free throws, and the Lynx followed with a Deckert jumper to go up 62-57. The Bucks then missed a total of four three-point shots on their next two trips down the court, and got within 62-58 on a Matthew Mors free throw with 27 seconds left.
Rugby Ryken added two more free throws with 23 seconds remaining to make the score 62-60, and after the Lynx missed a foul shot, the Bucks missed a corner three-pointer. And that was it.
Mors led second-ranked Yankton (2-1) with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaden Kral scored 13 points, and Aidan Feser had nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Trevor Fitzgerald chipped in with eight points and three rebounds, Dylan Prouty had six points and Ryken scored three points.
“Matthew played a good game, he was aggressive and went to the basket, but I also thought he created some scoring opportunities for his teammates,” Haynes said. “We did a good job making some hustle plays to keep plays alive.”
Yankton shot 36 percent from the field (18-of-50), was 7-of-31 on three-pointers and was 17-of-29 at the free throw line. Brandon Valley shot 53 percent overall (22-of-41).
“For us, I’m proud of a lot of things we did, but the bottom line is we just struggled at the free throw line,” Haynes said. “We had opportunities, there’s no doubt about it, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort or anything like that.”
Yankton returns to action next Tuesday at O’Gorman in Sioux Falls, and the experience the Bucks played in on Friday should only help them moving forward, according to Haynes.
“You can’t put a price tag on that game-like experience,” he said. “Playing in a close game like that, with AA basketball being so deep, there will be a lot of games like that.”
In sub-varsity action Friday night, Brandon Valley beat Yankton 56-49. The Bucks got 14 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Schelhaas. Michael Mors scored eight points, and Prouty and Drew Ryken both scored seven points.
Brandon Valley won the sophomore game 59-56 in overtime. Schelhaas led the Bucks with 13 points, while Drew Ryken had nine points and five rebounds, and Lucas Kampschoff scored 12 points.
In the freshman ‘A’ game, Brandon Valley won 55-43. Kampschoff and Austin Gobel both scored 10 points for Yankton, while Lance Dannenbring and Tucker Gilmore both added seven points. In the freshman ‘B’ game, the Lynx beat Yankton 61-27, and the Bucks got 18 points from Dannenbring and eight points from Gobel.
YANKTON (2-1)
Dylan Prouty 2-6 0-0 6; Mac Ryken 0-2 0-0 0; Rugby Ryken 0-2 3-5 3; Aidan Feser 3-4 2-4 9; Trevor Fitzgerald 3-8 2-2 8; Jaden Kral 5-9 2-4 13; Matthew Mors 5-19 8-14 21. TOTALS 18-50 17-29 60.
BRANDON VALLEY (3-0)
Jaksen Deckert 7-13 2-2 18; Joe Kolbeck 1-1 2-3 5; Aydin Lloyd 3-7 2-2 10; Riley Miller 0-1 0-2 0; Payton Tietjen 0-1 1-3 1; Jackson Hilton 10-16 0-0 24; Jay Jurgens 1-2 2-2 4. TOTALS 22-41 62.
YANKTON 19 15 13 13 — 60
BRANDON VALLEY 14 12 17 17 — 62
Three-Pointers — BV 9-20 (Hilton 4-9, Lloyd 2-3, Deckert 2-6, Kolbeck 1-1, Miller 0-1), YHS 7-31 (Mors 3-13, Prouty 2-6, Feser 1-1, Kral 1-5, Ryken 0-1, M. Ryken 0-2, Fitzgerald 0-3). Total Rebounds — YHS 23 (Mors 10), BV 14 (Hilton 5). Assists — YHS 5 (Feser 3), BV 2 (Deckert 2). Turnovers — YHS 9, BV 1. Personal Fouls — BV 23, YHS 14. Fouled Out — Feser, Lloyd.
