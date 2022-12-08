SIOUX FALLS — Former University of South Dakota standout Tyler Hagedorn was waived by the Sioux Falls Skyforce to make room for the acquisition of Stanley Johnson.
Hagedorn was acquired by the Skyforce from the available player pool on Nov. 16. In seven games with the Skyforce this season, he averaged 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, playing 15.4 minutes per contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.