Their fans may have been distanced from each other, but the Yankton Bucks certainly didn’t distance themselves from the net.
In fact, they stayed rather close to it.
The Bucks had waited patiently all off-season and through all of the coronavirus uncertainty to finally play a game on their home turf, and they didn’t waste an opportunity.
“I was looking forward to it,” junior Will Pavlish said.
“We were hoping all summer we’d be able to have soccer, but now it feels great to be back.”
Playing in front of a smaller crowd due to attendance limitations at Crane-Youngworth Field, the Bucks created plenty of opportunities for themselves in an 8-0 victory over Harrisburg in Monday’s home opener.
It was quite a change from last Friday’s season-opening 2-1 loss at Sioux Falls Lincoln, according to Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring.
“They corrected some of the things from that Lincoln game,” he said. “They moved the ball and had a lot of chances.”
Senior Christian Budig and Pavlish both scored two goals in Monday’s win. Juniors Ethan Yasat and Zach Hebda all added a goal, while sophomore Alex Nockels and freshman Lance Dannenbring both added one.
Even with a 2-0 lead (on goals by Yasat and Budig) at hafltime, Yankton missed a handful of other opportunities in front of the net to build more of a cushion.
“Once we started watching our runs, the field opened up more and we started connecting,” Pavlish said.
In the early stages of the second half, those opportunities found the back of the net.
Budig converted a penalty kick in the 48th minute to push the Yankton lead to 3-0, and three minutes later Pavlish angled a shot to the far corner of the net for a goal.
Hebda and Dannenbring later scored a goal fewer than three minutes apart, and the Yankton margin ballooned to 6-0. Pavlish’s second goal came on a short punch-in close to the net with 10:43 remaining in the game.
Nockels closed the scoring with a goal in the 76th minute.
Through all of the masks and other restrictions in place because of COVID-19, the Bucks have adjusted well, according to their coach.
“It’s harder on the adults because we’re so used to the way things have always been, but the kids have handled all of this really well,” coach Dannenbring said.
The Bucks stay at home for a Thursday 4 p.m. varsity game against Mitchell at Crane-Youngworth Field.
