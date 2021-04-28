OMAHA, Neb.—Creighton center fielder Cayla Nielsen hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs to lead the Bluejays to a 6-4, non-conference win against South Dakota Wednesday at Creighton Sports Complex.
Jordyn Pender and Jadyn DeWitte hit long solo home runs and South Dakota scored three times in the seventh inning before falling to 12-34 overall. The Coyotes host Western Illinois in their final homestand of the season Saturday (noon) and Sunday (11 a.m.) with doubleheaders at Nygaard Field.
Creighton pitchers Parker Boyd, Jena Lawrence and Mikayla Santa Cruz combined to allow just five hits and struck out seven. Lawrence pitched the middle three innings and took the win. Boyd allowed just one hit – a long ball to Pender in the second inning – in her three innings of work.
The Bluejays (14-12) countered USD’s 1-0 lead with three runs in the bottom of the second, two on a USD throwing error with two outs. Nielsen’s home run to straightaway center was her second of the season and made it 5-1 Creighton in the fourth.
DeWitte greeted Santa Cruz with her second homer of the season to leadoff the seventh. Aleesia Sainz followed with an infield single and came around to score on a Creighton throwing error. Gabbi Holbert added an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to two before Santa Cruz recorded the final out.
The two teams have met in every full season but one since 2014. USD won four meetings in 2017, but the Bluejays have since countered with four straight wins in the series.
