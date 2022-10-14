BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Plath Chiropractic 881
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2461
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brandon Ester 288, JJ Peterson 278, Cody Henrichsen 268, Tim Dooley 265, Aaron Blackwell 257
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Cody Henrichsen 713, Aaron Blackwell 711, Brandon Ester 690, Tim Dooley 682, Jay Weaver 675
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 115, Stockwell Engineers 110.5, Manitou 99, Pin Bruisers 80, Horn Law Office 76, JR Sports Cards 74.5, Coca-Cola 74.5, JR’s Oasis 72.5, Plath Chiropractic 68
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: TNT 434
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 1196
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Tony Osborn 260, Chuck Turner 248, Frank Osborn Jr. 243, Edwena Turner 192, Cindy Osborn 186, Peggy Muhmel 166
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Tony Osborn 704, Darwin Gerlach 651, Jay Weaver 650, Edwena Turner 560, Cindy Osborn 436, Peggy Muhmel 430
STANDINGS: The We Shed 71.5, TNT 69.5, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 68.5, Nustar 62, Time to Spare 47, Candyland 38.5, QRF 32, JNJ 25
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: TCB 472
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Spare Me 1304
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brandon Ester 237, Bob Doty 234-226 (226 errorless), Todd Moody 225, Sharon Mernin 203, Jordan Drotzman 202, Patty Voeltz 191
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Bob Doty 655, Brandon Ester 633, Brendan Gramkow 600, Sharon Mernin 527, Patty Voeltz 519, Skye Strike 498
STANDINGS: Spare Wars 15-5, Knight Riders 13-7, Moody’s 13-7, Krazy Kids 13-7, Strikes & Doubles 12-8, Ten Pins 12-8, The Gramkows 11-9, Spare Me 11-9, Bipolar Pins 11-9, Split Happens 10-10, We Don’t Give a Split 10-10, Ebowla 10-10, The Bohemians 9-11, The Cunningham’s 9-11, 2 Broke Girls 9-11, For the Taz 8-12, ET 8-12, TCB 8-12, Pin Pals 6-14
HIGHLIGHTS: Brendan Gramkow – errorless 224-195, 4-5, 5-7; Geno Healy – errorless 206, 4-7-10; Bob Doty – errorless 195, 2-10; Susan Bitsos 4-5; Lonnie Remington 3-10; Jordan Drotzman 3-10, Jake Drotzman 3-10; Crystal Povondra 2-3-10, 3-10; Don Fiedler 4-9; Steve Obr 2-7; Paul Black 3-10, 2-7-8; Todd Moody 6-7
FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7
Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda 14
Beresford 22, Dakota Valley 20
Burke 33, Gayville-Volin 22
Canistota 22, Platte-Geddes 8
Canton def. Custer, forfeit
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Marty Indian 22
Dell Rapids 42, St. Thomas More 19
Deuel 26, Redfield 13
Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14
Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Castlewood 26
Faith 42, Stanley County 16
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 36, Florence/Henry 14
Garretson 33, Centerville 14
Gregory 23, Bon Homme 12
Hanson 45, Colome 14
Harrisburg 41, Brookings 7
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Britton-Hecla 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Hot Springs 42, Hill City 0
Howard 45, Chester 7
Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0
Kadoka Area 56, New Underwood 6
Kimball/White Lake 53, Bennett County 0
Lead-Deadwood 53, Lakota Tech 30
Leola/Frederick 56, Faulkton 34
Lower Brule 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0
Lyman 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 7
McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 0
Milbank 16, Chamberlain 8
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 16
Mitchell 21, Huron 14
Mobridge-Pollock 30, Groton Area 12
Philip 50, White River 0
Pierre 35, Tea Area 30
Potter County 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
Red Cloud 48, Winnebago, Neb. 42
Sioux Falls Christian 48, Belle Fourche 7
Sioux Falls Jefferson 38, Brandon Valley 14
Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Rapid City Central 7
Sioux Valley 29, Flandreau 13
Sisseton 20, Baltic 6
St. Francis Indian 26, Pine Ridge 6
Sturgis Brown 27, Douglas 0
Sully Buttes 32, Corsica/Stickney 14
Todd County 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 22
Tri-Valley 48, Wagner 6
Vermillion 28, Madison 20
Warner 55, Northwestern 0
Watertown 26, Spearfish 7
Waverly-South Shore 55, Langford 0
West Central 38, Lennox 16
Winner 34, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Avon 16
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Rapid City Christian 6
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Ainsworth 50, Boyd County 14
Amherst 55, Gibbon 0
Archbishop Bergan 49, Tekamah-Herman 22
Ashland-Greenwood 13, Omaha Roncalli 9
Auburn 35, Falls City 9
Aurora 73, Fairbury 19
Battle Creek 42, West Holt 6
Bayard 76, Kimball 0
Bennington 21, Elkhorn North 7
Bishop Neumann 57, David City 7
Blair 49, Westview 13
Blue Hill 34, Silver Lake 0
CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Central City 42, St. Paul 13
Central Valley 60, Twin Loup 24
Centura 33, Kearney Catholic 16
Chadron 42, Alliance 6
Chase County 35, Wood River 29
Columbus Lakeview 56, Arlington 13
Columbus Scotus 56, Schuyler 0
Crofton 52, Wakefield 38
Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 20
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Maywood-Hayes Center 14
Elm Creek 48, Ansley-Litchfield 20
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 56, Southern 0
Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 7
Fremont 55, Omaha Northwest 32
Gordon/Rushville 48, Hershey 6
Grand Island 31, Omaha North 21
Grand Island Northwest 52, Lexington 10
Gretna 71, Omaha South 17
Guardian Angels 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 13
Hampton 64, St. Edward 32
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Ponca 7
Hartington-Newcastle 45, Homer 24
Heartland 44, Pleasanton 0
Hi-Line 70, Cambridge 24
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, forfeit
Holdrege 34, Cozad 22
Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Hyannis 20, Leyton 8
Johnson-Brock 71, Diller-Odell 0
Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 0
Kenesaw 38, Axtell 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26
Lawrence-Nelson 76, Deshler 18
Lincoln Christian 34, Raymond Central 28
Lincoln East 38, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Tri County 14
Lincoln Pius X 21, Beatrice 14
Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Bryan 14
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37, Louisville 20
Loomis 42, Bertrand 12
Lower Brule, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 0
Malcolm 49, Centennial 20
McCook 28, Adams Central 14
Mead 50, Conestoga 12
Milford 27, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Minden 43, Gothenburg 14
Mitchell 21, Valentine 20
Nebraska Christian 66, Arcadia-Loup City 20
Norfolk Catholic 63, Wayne 14
Norris 42, Crete 15
North Platte 24, Norfolk 13
O’Neill 21, West Point-Beemer 16
Omaha Benson 33, Omaha Central 13
Omaha Creighton Prep 24, Papillion-LaVista 20
Omaha Skutt Catholic 21, Plattsmouth 14
Ord 42, Broken Bow 7
Osceola 52, Nebraska Lutheran 8
Overton 32, Burwell 14
Palmer 36, Giltner 16
Parkview Christian 64, Dorchester 0
Pawnee City 56, Meridian 14
Paxton 48, Wauneta-Palisade 0
Pierce 48, Boone Central 26
Platteview 34, Boys Town 27
Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8
Ralston 42, Hastings 28
Red Cloud 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42
Riverside 28, Ravenna 6
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 6
Sandy Creek 70, McCool Junction 22
Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30
Shelton 45, Harvard 16
Sidney 26, Ogallala 22
South Loup 48, Anselmo-Merna 14
Stanton 66, Pender 25
Sterling 54, Lewiston 18
Syracuse 42, Nebraska City 20
Twin Loup 34, Mullen 14
Twin River 46, Cedar Bluffs 8
Wallace 28, Southwest 20
Wausa 38, Randolph 14
Waverly 14, Seward 0
Weeping Water 78, Omaha Christian Academy 24
Wisner-Pilger 69, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
York def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit
Yutan 21, Aquinas 0
VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-8, 25-7
Lakeville North Tournament
Northfield, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-11, 25-20
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16
Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13
Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
Omaha South Invitational
Bellevue East def. Omaha Roncalli
Bellevue East def. Omaha South
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-8
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-13
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-19
Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 2-0
Westside Invitational
Pool A
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southwest, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12
Lincoln East def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-23
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-12, 25-21
Pool B
Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-17
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-15, 25-15
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-14
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-14, 25-19
