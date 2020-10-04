LAKE ANDES — Third-seeded Burke downed fourth-seeded Alcester-Hudson 25-17, 25-14 for the championship of the Great Plains Conference Volleyball Tournament, played Saturday in Lake Andes.
Burke upended Colome 25-23, 25-14; and Alcester-Hudson upset top-seeded Corsica-Stickney 25-17, 25-20 to advance to the finals.
In opening round matches, Burke beat Centerville 25-10, 25-19; Alcester-Hudson outlasted Tripp-Delmont-Armour 22-25, 25-21, 25-19; and Colome beat Freeman Academy-Marion 25-12, 25-13.
Bloomfield Tri.
Randolph 2, Bloomfield 1
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Randolph rallied past Bloomfield 16-25, 25-23, 25-20 in a volleyball triangular on Saturday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Jaiden Taylor finished with eight kills, two blocks, two ace serves and seven digs to lead Randolph. Erin Engel had 12 assists, with Abby Schmidt recording 11 assists. Bailey Beal finished with seven kills and three blocks, and Natalie Munter had seven kills in the victory.
Randolph hosts Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday. Bloomfield hosts Boyd County and Santee in a triangular on Tuesday.
RANDOLPH (11-8) 16 25 25
BLOOMFIELD (4-11) 25 23 20
Winside 2, Randolph 0
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Winside swept past Randolph 25-21, 25-21 in a prep volleyball triangular on Saturday.
Bailey Beal had five kills and three blocks for Randolph. Abby Schmit posted eight assists, with Erin Engel recording six assists. Natalie Munter had four kills and five digs, and Jaiden Taylor added seven digs in the effort.
WINSIDE 25 25
RANDOLPH 21 21
