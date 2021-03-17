The Viborg-Hurley Cougars are hoping that a deep and experienced team will carry the program to a strong showing at the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Aberdeen.
The Cougars (17-5) have qualified for state in three straight seasons, including the COVID-cancelled 2020 tournament. Much of Viborg-Hurley’s roster returns from both of those seasons, noted head coach Galen Schoenefeld.
“We have a number of kids that were varsity when we were at state two years ago,” he said. “They got to see what a state tournament is like.”
Viborg-Hurley has been led by Augustana football recruit Gradee Sherman, who has averaged a double-double at 21.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Senior Eli Boomgarden ranks second on the Cougars in several categories: scoring (13 ppg), rebounding (6.8 rpg), assists (57) and steals (34).
“Gradee has been a dominant force for us,” Schoenefeld said. “Eli, a lot of times, is right there. He’s led us in scoring a couple of times, is a good rebounder, and typically gets the toughest perimeter assignment.”
Seniors Grant Mikkelsen (7.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg) and Carter Gust (5.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg), and junior Hayden Gilbert (8.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 60 assists, 39 steals) round out the first five for the Cougars.
“Grant has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, but he’s given us a boost in the second half at times,” Schoenefeld said. “Hayden has stepped up in Chase’s (Mason) absence. Carter is an unsung hero for us.”
The Cougars also rely on a deep bench, including South Dakota State football recruit Angel Johnson (2.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 46 assists), senior Calvin Rasmussen (3.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and junior Blake Schroedermeier (3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg).
“Angel has started 15 or so games this year,” Schoenefeld said. “We have quality depth. We can go to anybody at any time.
“In a three-day tournament, it’s a benefit for us that we’re used to going eight deep and, at times, further.”
With a pair of 6-5 players — Sherman and Boomgarden — and three other starters 6-1 or taller, the Cougars have more than held their own on the boards. Viborg-Hurley has averaged outrebounding opponents by better than 16 rebounds per game.
“We’ve pretty much outrebounded opponents in almost every game,” Schoenefeld said. “If we can limit opponents to one shot, it helps us. Offensive rebounds often lead to points for them and fouls for us.”
Viborg-Hurley opens the tournament today against Lyman (19-4) in the 2:15 p.m. game. The Raiders, in the tournament for the first time since playing in the 1996 Class A event, boast a balanced offensive attack.
All five Lyman starters average seven points per game or better, led by 6-6 junior Toby Estes (16 ppg, 10 rpg). Seniors Cruz Garnos (13 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg) and Tyson Floyd (10 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 apg, 3 spg) also average in double figures, with junior Stockton McClanahan (9 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg) just off that scoring pace. Junior Sam McClanahan (7 ppg, 4 rpg, 5 apg, 3 spg) rounds out the first five.
Junior Colton Collins (4 ppg, 5 rpg) and senior Declan Cleveland (5 ppg, 4 rpg) are the first two off the bench for the Raiders.
“They’re an athletic team, and there is definitely a depth to their team as well,” Schoenefeld said. “They play a four-out, or a five-out offense when Estes is out, and they try to put the ball on the floor.”
The Raiders score 60 points per game and hold opponents to 44 points per contest, using a variety of approaches, Schoenefeld noted.
“They run a wide variety of defenses: man, 2-3 zone, 1-3-1 zone,” he said. “They’ll run man and a 1-2-1-1 in the full court as well.”
The Cougars need to keep Lyman from getting to the basket, Schoenefeld noted.
“We have to come out ready to go,” he said. “We have to contain their penetration. If we give up penetration, it will lead to fouls.”
On the other side of the ball, the Cougars need to continue what got them to state.
“Offensively, we need to play together and get some transition baskets,” Schoenefeld said. “At this point, people are trying to take that away from us. But we’re prepared half-court wise to be more efficient as well.”
The winner of the Viborg-Hurley/Lyman matchup will face the winner between top-seeded DeSmet (22-1) and Lower Brule (16-7), the noon game today. DeSmet was one of two Class B teams to beat Viborg-Hurley this season, a 58-54 decision at the Sanford Pentagon on Jan. 2.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Canistota (21-2) faces Aberdeen Christian (18-4) at 5 p.m., followed by White River (17-5) against Dell Rapids St. Mary (19-4) at 7:45 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday, with the championship game set for 7:45 p.m.
