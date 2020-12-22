BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Northwestern 41
Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 47
DeSmet 69, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Colman-Egan 26
Faulkton 60, Wolsey-Wessington 51
Gayville-Volin 49, Centerville 41
Gregory 76, North Central, Neb. 43
Groton Area 61, Redfield 59
Harrisburg 61, LeMars, Iowa 55
Herreid/Selby Area 53, Miller 49
Highmore-Harrold 72, Kimball/White Lake 50
Ipswich 33, Aberdeen Christian 31
Milbank 67, Webster 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30
Parker 61, Parkston 57
Rapid City Central 70, Sturgis Brown 31
Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Brandon Valley 70
Sioux Falls Washington 84, Huron 51
Sioux Valley 69, Beresford 38
Stanley County 59, Jones County 40
Vermillion 64, Tri-Valley 34
Yankton 47, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Northwestern 23
Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42
Dakota Valley 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51
Florence/Henry 59, Clark/Willow Lake 49
Garretson 52, Dell Rapids 44
Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43
Jones County 52, Stanley County 25
Kimball/White Lake 46, Chamberlain 37, OT
Lemmon 78, New England, N.D. 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 34
North Central, Neb. 55, Gregory 29
Parkston 65, Parker 34
Rapid City Central 48, Sturgis Brown 38
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Yankton 30
St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 35
Tea Area 80, McCook Central/Montrose 79, OT
Vermillion 61, Tri-Valley 53, OT
Viborg-Hurley 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Waubay/Summit 50, Ipswich 48
West Central 53, Watertown 30
White River 78, Miller 27
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Faulkton 41
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Adams Central 64, York 43
Bellevue West 97, Omaha Benson 52
Burwell 70, Twin Loup 35
Crete 34, Waverly 22
Dundy County-Stratton 61, Wauneta-Palisade 54
Elkhorn 65, Ralston 50
Gregory, S.D. 76, North Central 43
Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Fillmore Central 33
Humphrey St. Francis 57, Nebraska Christian 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Columbus Scotus 47
Hyannis 55, Creek Valley 47
Kearney Catholic 72, Boone Central/Newman Grove 51
Leyton 68, Arthur County 54
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Seward 50
Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln High 53
Lincoln Northeast 69, Columbus 49
Lincoln Southwest 77, Norfolk 71, 2OT
Loomis 68, Ansley-Litchfield 58
Louisville 67, Malcolm 36
Maxwell 54, Brady 41
Meridian 48, Hampton 35
Milford 59, North Bend Central 34
Millard North 91, Omaha Burke 41
Morrill 58, Crawford 26
Mullen 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 39
Norris 49, Aurora 26
O’Neill 65, Crofton 36
Omaha Skutt Catholic 77, Beatrice 54
Shelby/Rising City 72, High Plains Community 16
Shelton 47, Lawrence-Nelson 29
Southern Valley 64, Southwest 41
Tri County 65, Falls City Sacred Heart 60
Wahoo 69, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Wallace 53, Perkins County 41
Wayne 50, Guardian Angels 41
Wilber-Clatonia 60, Thayer Central 38
Metro Holiday Tournament
Millard West 54, Millard South 44
Omaha Central 68, Elkhorn South 59
Omaha Creighton Prep 86, Omaha North 55
Omaha Westside 85, Omaha Bryan 44
Papillion-LaVista 66, Gretna 25
Papillion-LaVista South 72, Omaha South 44
Runza Holiday Tournament
Cozad 49, Wood River 46
Cross County 57, Superior 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock, ccd.
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Anselmo-Merna 58, Cambridge 21
Arthur County 67, Leyton 26
Auburn 64, Mound City, Mo. 28
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Pender 51
Bridgeport 75, Chase County 67
Burwell 31, Twin Loup 22
Clarkson/Leigh 48, Columbus Lakeview 28
Creek Valley 49, Hyannis 18
Crete 34, Waverly 22
Crofton 63, O’Neill 37
Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 51
David City 61, Sandy Creek 19
Dundy County-Stratton 61, Wauneta-Palisade 54
Elmwood-Murdock 46, Falls City 35
Exeter/Milligan 58, Friend 32
Freeman 53, Johnson County Central 24
Guardian Angels 68, Wayne 25
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Nebraska Christian 49
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45, Columbus Scotus 36
Kearney Catholic 42, Boone Central/Newman Grove 27
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Seward 35
Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 62
Lincoln Southwest 41, Norfolk 34
Loomis 61, Ansley-Litchfield 50
Malcolm 43, Louisville 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 42, Mullen 40
Mead 44, Aquinas 34
Meridian 46, Hampton 26
Minden 57, Gibbon 16
Morrill 47, Crawford 38
North Bend Central 50, Milford 27
North Central 55, Gregory, S.D. 29
North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Ogallala 52
Oakland-Craig 63, Omaha Nation 23
Omaha Central 63, Omaha Northwest 58
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lincoln Christian 34
Perkins County 55, Wallace 34
Pleasanton 59, Ravenna 34
Ponca 64, Battle Creek 51
Shelby/Rising City 43, High Plains Community 34
Shelton 51, Lawrence-Nelson 22
Southern Valley 39, Southwest 25
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33, Franklin 26
Thayer Central 44, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Wakefield 74, Hartington-Newcastle 38
Wisner-Pilger 48, Stanton 45
York 46, Adams Central 37
Yutan 49, Raymond Central 22
Metro Holiday Tournament
Gretna 46, Millard West 28
Millard North 46, Bellevue East 35
Millard South 79, Omaha South 15
Omaha Benson 51, Papillion-LaVista 40
Omaha Burke 52, Elkhorn South 47
Omaha Marian 66, Bellevue West 51
Omaha Westside 51, Papillion-LaVista South 48
Runza Holiday Tournament
Cross County 39, Superior 36
Milford 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38
Wood River 71, Cozad 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock, ccd.
