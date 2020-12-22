BASKETBALL

TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Northwestern 41

Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 47

DeSmet 69, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Colman-Egan 26

Faulkton 60, Wolsey-Wessington 51

Gayville-Volin 49, Centerville 41

Gregory 76, North Central, Neb. 43

Groton Area 61, Redfield 59

Harrisburg 61, LeMars, Iowa 55

Herreid/Selby Area 53, Miller 49

Highmore-Harrold 72, Kimball/White Lake 50

Ipswich 33, Aberdeen Christian 31

Milbank 67, Webster 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30

Parker 61, Parkston 57

Rapid City Central 70, Sturgis Brown 31

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Brandon Valley 70

Sioux Falls Washington 84, Huron 51

Sioux Valley 69, Beresford 38

Stanley County 59, Jones County 40

Vermillion 64, Tri-Valley 34

Yankton 47, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45

TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Northwestern 23

Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42

Dakota Valley 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51

Florence/Henry 59, Clark/Willow Lake 49

Garretson 52, Dell Rapids 44

Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43

Jones County 52, Stanley County 25

Kimball/White Lake 46, Chamberlain 37, OT

Lemmon 78, New England, N.D. 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 34

North Central, Neb. 55, Gregory 29

Parkston 65, Parker 34

Rapid City Central 48, Sturgis Brown 38

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Yankton 30

St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 35

Tea Area 80, McCook Central/Montrose 79, OT

Vermillion 61, Tri-Valley 53, OT

Viborg-Hurley 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 44

Waubay/Summit 50, Ipswich 48

West Central 53, Watertown 30

White River 78, Miller 27

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Faulkton 41

TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Adams Central 64, York 43

Bellevue West 97, Omaha Benson 52

Burwell 70, Twin Loup 35

Crete 34, Waverly 22

Dundy County-Stratton 61, Wauneta-Palisade 54

Elkhorn 65, Ralston 50

Gregory, S.D. 76, North Central 43

Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Fillmore Central 33

Humphrey St. Francis 57, Nebraska Christian 42

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Columbus Scotus 47

Hyannis 55, Creek Valley 47

Kearney Catholic 72, Boone Central/Newman Grove 51

Leyton 68, Arthur County 54

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Seward 50

Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln High 53

Lincoln Northeast 69, Columbus 49

Lincoln Southwest 77, Norfolk 71, 2OT

Loomis 68, Ansley-Litchfield 58

Louisville 67, Malcolm 36

Maxwell 54, Brady 41

Meridian 48, Hampton 35

Milford 59, North Bend Central 34

Millard North 91, Omaha Burke 41

Morrill 58, Crawford 26

Mullen 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 39

Norris 49, Aurora 26

O’Neill 65, Crofton 36

Omaha Skutt Catholic 77, Beatrice 54

Shelby/Rising City 72, High Plains Community 16

Shelton 47, Lawrence-Nelson 29

Southern Valley 64, Southwest 41

Tri County 65, Falls City Sacred Heart 60

Wahoo 69, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Wallace 53, Perkins County 41

Wayne 50, Guardian Angels 41

Wilber-Clatonia 60, Thayer Central 38

Metro Holiday Tournament

Millard West 54, Millard South 44

Omaha Central 68, Elkhorn South 59

Omaha Creighton Prep 86, Omaha North 55

Omaha Westside 85, Omaha Bryan 44

Papillion-LaVista 66, Gretna 25

Papillion-LaVista South 72, Omaha South 44

Runza Holiday Tournament

Cozad 49, Wood River 46

Cross County 57, Superior 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock, ccd.

TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Anselmo-Merna 58, Cambridge 21

Arthur County 67, Leyton 26

Auburn 64, Mound City, Mo. 28

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Pender 51

Bridgeport 75, Chase County 67

Burwell 31, Twin Loup 22

Clarkson/Leigh 48, Columbus Lakeview 28

Creek Valley 49, Hyannis 18

Crete 34, Waverly 22

Crofton 63, O’Neill 37

Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 51

David City 61, Sandy Creek 19

Dundy County-Stratton 61, Wauneta-Palisade 54

Elmwood-Murdock 46, Falls City 35

Exeter/Milligan 58, Friend 32

Freeman 53, Johnson County Central 24

Guardian Angels 68, Wayne 25

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Nebraska Christian 49

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45, Columbus Scotus 36

Kearney Catholic 42, Boone Central/Newman Grove 27

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Seward 35

Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 62

Lincoln Southwest 41, Norfolk 34

Loomis 61, Ansley-Litchfield 50

Malcolm 43, Louisville 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 42, Mullen 40

Mead 44, Aquinas 34

Meridian 46, Hampton 26

Minden 57, Gibbon 16

Morrill 47, Crawford 38

North Bend Central 50, Milford 27

North Central 55, Gregory, S.D. 29

North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Ogallala 52

Oakland-Craig 63, Omaha Nation 23

Omaha Central 63, Omaha Northwest 58

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lincoln Christian 34

Perkins County 55, Wallace 34

Pleasanton 59, Ravenna 34

Ponca 64, Battle Creek 51

Shelby/Rising City 43, High Plains Community 34

Shelton 51, Lawrence-Nelson 22

Southern Valley 39, Southwest 25

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33, Franklin 26

Thayer Central 44, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Wakefield 74, Hartington-Newcastle 38

Wisner-Pilger 48, Stanton 45

York 46, Adams Central 37

Yutan 49, Raymond Central 22

Metro Holiday Tournament

Gretna 46, Millard West 28

Millard North 46, Bellevue East 35

Millard South 79, Omaha South 15

Omaha Benson 51, Papillion-LaVista 40

Omaha Burke 52, Elkhorn South 47

Omaha Marian 66, Bellevue West 51

Omaha Westside 51, Papillion-LaVista South 48

Runza Holiday Tournament

Cross County 39, Superior 36

Milford 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38

Wood River 71, Cozad 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock, ccd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.