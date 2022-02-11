Six years ago Centerville High School could not field a varsity girls’ basketball team. Today the Tornadoes not only have a girls’ basketball team, it’s a pretty good one.
Centerville takes a 17-1 record and a school-record 17-game win streak into Saturday’s Great Plains Conference Classic in Alcester. The win streak is the longest active run among girls’ basketball teams in the state of South Dakota.
Not bad for a team that has only one senior and whose top scorer from a season ago has moved on to college.
“We knew we would be young,” said Centerville head coach Tucker Tornberg. “But all of these kids have a ton of experience. Everyone who plays significant minutes for us this year has been playing since seventh or eighth grade.”
The team went to work in the off-season to get ready, according to senior captain Sophie Eide.
“We’ve put in a lot of work: lifting, film study, skill development,” she said. “Everyone is working on the things they need to do to help the team get better.”
The Tornadoes were blown away in their first game, a 63-37 loss to perennial power Hanson. The next time on the court, though, Centerville did the “blowing away” with a 43-point rout of Canistota. They followed that up with a 23-point win over Estelline-Hendricks, a 44-point win over Freeman Academy-Marion, a 13-point win over Avon and a 20-point victory over Gayville-Volin, giving the Tornadoes a 5-1 record at the Christmas break.
“At the beginning of the year the Hanson game was rough,” said junior captain Bailey Hansen. “The next two or three games we came out and started strong and finished strong. We were playing good team ball.”
Centerville came back from the break with big wins over Marty (67-44) and Burke (48-35), then escaped Scotland with a 38-35 victory. Two nights later, the Tornadoes needed two overtimes to beat rival Irene-Wakonda 53-52.
“There have been so many teams we’ve played that have beaten us for years, but we’ve beaten this year,” Tornberg said. “But when we beat multiple regional opponents — the double-overtime over Irene-Wakonda, beating Viborg-Hurley (52-49 on Jan. 31) — that’s when I knew we were for real.”
As the wins kept piling up, the confidence grew in the Tornadoes’ players as well.
“After that fifth win in a row, we realized that we’ve got to keep pushing,” junior captain Mackenzie Meyer said. “We’re good, but we need to continue to get better.”
The 16th win in that run — a 69-60 decision over Canton — showed there was still work to do for the Tornadoes. After leading 39-19 at the half, Centerville saw its lead cut all the way to three points before pushing it back to double-digits late. A couple baskets after the benches emptied pulled the final margin back to single digits.
“We’re still dealing with 14, 15-year-olds stepping in in big moments,” Tornberg said. “But they are finding ways to sustain success.”
One of the things that has helped the Tornadoes succeed this season is their willingness to defer to a teammate.
“It’s something we’ve talked about, that one of the enemies of a great shot is a decent one,” Tornberg said. “One of the beautiful things about this team is their selflessness. (Tuesday) night MaKayla Heesch, who is usually our third- or fourth-leading scorer, had 21 points.”
Eide echoed that statement.
“It all clicks this year,” she said. “Everyone is playing their role, and it makes the team better.”
The Tornadoes now look ahead to their toughest test since the season opener, second-ranked Corsica-Stickney. Centerville will face the Jaguars in the championship game of the Great Plains Conference Clash, a 6:30 p.m. start.
“It’s a big game. We’re excited for the opportunity to play a team like that,” Tornberg said. “They’re a high-caliber team for sure.”
For the Tornadoes, though, the goal is to extend the season past the Region 5B Tournament, perhaps well past it.
“We’re looking to see us get out of region play, maybe get a shot at state,” Hansen said. “If we keep practicing hard and playing hard, keep putting in the time, we’ll be ready for that experience.”
