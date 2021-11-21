SIOUX FALLS — Two more school records went by the wayside for the South Dakota swimming and diving teams during the Saturday’s final day of the three-day Augustana Invitational inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
The Coyotes closed the final day of competition by winning both relays contested, including a school record in the women’s 400 free relay, to go along with seven individual race titles and 10 new entries on the Coyote Top 10 charts.
South Dakota’s foursome of Emily Kahn, Emily Johnson, Shannon Banark and Christina Spomer capped the meet with a winning time of 3:26.04, taking a full second and a half off the previous school record in the 400 free relay.
It was a big ending for both teams as the men’s quartet of Zachary Kopp, Charlie Bean, Aidan Gantenbein and Mack Sathre won the 400 free relay in 3:00.21 as both the Coyote men’s and women’s teams claimed team titles during the meet.
The Coyote women distanced the 13-team field by scoring 1,458.5 points, easily outdistancing Augustana (1,194) and South Dakota State (911). The men’s team, meanwhile, posted 1,554 points to edge South Dakota State (1,501.5) for the team title.
Kahn, a freshman, set a new school record in the 100 freestyle clocking 50.50 to finish a close second in the race. She closed the meet with a 50.61 leadoff 100 free split to the winning 400 free relay.
The women’s team as well as the men’s team each won three of the seven individual events contested on Saturday as Isabel Fairbanks, Stella Fairbanks and Maddie Katz joined Sathre, Adam Fisher and Keegan Henning as individual winners.
Isabel Fairbanks, a senior, swam 58.33 to edge Kahn (58.86) in the finals of the 100 IM to begin the evening session. Kahn’s time of 58.74 from the morning prelims is now fourth on the all-time charts.
Stella Fairbanks, a sophomore, swept both diving boards during the meet, winning the one-meter on Saturday with a score of 252.00. She had posted a NCAA Zone Qualifying mark of 285.95 in winning the three-meter event on Friday.
Katz, a junior, earned her first career individual race victory, with her time of 2:08.98 in the 200 butterfly. Her time sits 10th on the all-time charts.
Sathre, a junior, led a podium sweep by the Coyotes in the 100 IM, clocking 51.32 to win the race while Grant Wolner was second in 51.43 and Parker Sonnabend third in 51.56, matching his personal best. Wolner’s time moved him to fourth on the all-time charts.
Fisher, a freshman, won the 200 back with a personal best of 1:49.59 to move into second on the all-time charts.
Henning, a sophomore, also moved to second on the all-time charts with his winning effort of 16:00.06 in the 1,650 free.
Emma Clark and Mairead Powers, a pair of freshmen, each posted personal bests in the finals of the 200 back. Clark finished seventh in 2:04.63 while Powers was ninth in 2:05.52 and the two now sit ninth and 10th, respectively, on the all-time charts.
Christina Spomer, a freshman, swam fourth in the 100 free in 52.36 while her morning prelim time of 52.19 places her ninth on the Coyote Top 10 list.
Bean (45.17), Kopp (45.19) and Gantenbein (45.83) touched the wall in second, third and fifth, respectively in the finals of the 100 free. Kopp posted a personal best in the finals of 45.19 to move up to second on the all-time charts.
Cassie Ketterling, a senior, swam a personal best of 2:19.64 while finishing second in the 200 breast, her time moves her up to second on the all-time charts.
Two more freshmen in Jack Berdahl and Dylan Purrington posted personal bests in the 200 breast and found themselves now on the Coyote Top 10 lists. Berdahl, who placed second in the race with a 2:03.98 is now sixth all-time while Purrington, fourth in 2:04.53, is seventh.
Kristen Quigley earned a third-place in the 200 fly in 2:09.40 while Jacob Won was second and Griffin Wolner fourth in the men’s 200 fly final.
Naomi Bingham in the one-meter and William Johnston in the three-meter, each finished fourth in their respective events.
This was the final meet of the fall semester for the Coyotes, who will resume competition on Jan. 14-15 at St. Thomas, the newcomer to the Summit League this season.
