Bronze Division Runner-Up At NAFA Northern Nationals

Yankton Fury Red finished second in the bronze bracket of the NAFA Northern Nationals 18-Under Softball Tournament, which concluded on Sunday in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Team members include (front) Bailey Sample, Elle Feser, Brooklyn Townsend, Annika Gordon, Grace Ortmeier, bat boy Easton Townsend, (back) Coach Mark Vellek, Tori Vellek, Paige Hatch, Logan Miller, Regan Garry, Gracie Brockberg and Coach Mike Townsend.

 Submitted Photo

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Mad City Panic outlasted Yankton Fury Red 7-4 in the winner-take-all final of the bronze division in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Sunday in Eden Prairie.

Brooklyn Townsend doubled and singled, and Logan Miller had two hits for Yankton (34-17-1). Elle Feser homered, driving in two. Paige Hatch and Bailey Sample each had a hit in the contest.

