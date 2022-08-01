EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Mad City Panic outlasted Yankton Fury Red 7-4 in the winner-take-all final of the bronze division in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Sunday in Eden Prairie.
Brooklyn Townsend doubled and singled, and Logan Miller had two hits for Yankton (34-17-1). Elle Feser homered, driving in two. Paige Hatch and Bailey Sample each had a hit in the contest.
Sample took the loss in relief.
Fury Red 16, Mad City Panic 5
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Yankton Fury Red forced a winner-take-all final with Mad City Panic with a 16-5 decision in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Sunday in Eden Prairie.
Logan Miller went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for Yankton. Grace Ortmeier went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI. Gracie Brockberg had three hits and three runs scored. Paige Hatch had two hits and four RBI. Tori Vellek tripled, Brooklyn Townsend had a hit and Bailey Sample scored three times in the victory.
Ortmeier picked up the win.
Fury Red 7, Fargo-Moorhead 6
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Elle Feser went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI as Yankton Fury Red claimed a 7-6 victory over Fargo-Moorhead in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Sunday in Eden Prairie.
Tori Vellek and Gracie Brockberg each had two hits for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend had a double and two RBI. Logan Miller and Paige Hatch each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample pitched three innings, striking out four, for the win.
Mad City Panic 3, Fury Red 1
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Mad City Panic built a 3-0 lead and held off Yankton Fury Red 3-1 in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Sunday in Eden Prairie.
Paige Hatch doubled and singled for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend, Regan Garry and Grace Ortmeier each had a hit.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out nine in the six-inning contest.
Fury Red 5, Chaos 3
CHASKA, Minn. — Yankton Fury Red rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Chaos 5-3 in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Saturday in Chaska.
Gracie Brockberg and Logan Miller each had two hits for Yankton. Paige Hatch tripled, driving in two. Elle Feser doubled. Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek, Regan Garry and Grace Ortmeier each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample pitched 3 2/3 of scoreless relief, striking out eight, for the win.
Fury Red 14, Minn. Riptide 2
CHASKA, Minn. — Yankton Fury Red rolled to a 14-2 victory over the Minnesota Riptide in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Saturday in Chaska.
Regan Garry led Yankton’s 18-hit assault, going 4-for-4 with three doubles. Paige Hatch went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and four runs scored. Grace Ortmeier went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Logan Miller went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored. Gracie Brockberg went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Elle Feser had two hits and two RBI. Tori Vellek had a double and a RBI in the victory.
Bailey Sample went the distance, striking out 10 in six innings of work.
Minn. Snocats 12, Fury Fire 3
CHASKA, Minn. — The Yankton Fury Fire dropped a 12-3 decision to the Minnesota Snocats in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Saturday in Chaska.
Emma Wiese and Kelsey O’Neill each had two hits for Yankton. Jadyn Hubbard tripled and Maddie Courtright doubled in the effort.
Ellie Weise took the loss.
Fury Red 7, Woodbury Royals 5
CHASKA, Minn. — Yankton Fury Red rallied from a 5-2 deficit to claim a 7-5 victory over the Woodbury Royals in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Saturday in Chaska.
Tori Vellek went 3-for-3, and Regan Garry doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Paige Hatch also had two hits and two RBI. Logan Miller had two hits. Grace Ortmeier doubled, and Brooklyn Townsend, Elle Feser, and Bailey Sample each had a hit in the effort.
Garry picked up the win. Sample struck out three in an inning of scoreless relief.
Fury Fire 9, TSC Blaze 2
CHASKA, Minn. — The Yankton Fury Fire pounded out 12 hits in a 9-2 victory over the TSC Blaze in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals, Saturday in Chaska.
Kelsey O’Neill went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for Yankton. Emma Wiese went 2-for-4 with a triple. Ellie Wiese doubled and singled, driving in two. Shaelynn Puckett also had two hits. Lainie Keller, Brenna Dann and Maddie Courtright each had a hit in the effort.
Emma Wiese picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
USA Softball Northern Nationals
Stingers 7, Fury Black 1
MANKATO, Minn. — The Yankton Fury Black dropped a 7-1 decision to the Stingers in the USA Softball 18-Under ‘B’ Northern Nationals, Saturday in Mankato.
Camryn Koletzky, Emma Eichacker and Kaylee Heiner each had a hit for Yankton.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out three in her four innings of work.
