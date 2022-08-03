The Summit League released conference schedules for the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball season today. Each team will play 18 games in-conference.
Times will be announced at a later date for all conference games.
Both of South Dakota’s teams will open the conference season against Kansas City on Monday, December 19. The men will travel to take on the Roos at the Swinney Recreation Center, while the women will host UMKC at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The men’s team will open home conference against St. Thomas on December 29.
Both the USD teams will have their State-U games on Jan. 14 and Feb. 11.
On the women’s side, the Coyotes defeated the Jackrabbits 56-45 in last season’s conference championship game. Both teams went 17-1 in conference to share the regular season title, so fans should circle both those games as possible season-altering contests. The USD women’s team will travel to Brookings on Jan. 14 and host the second contest of the season against the Jackrabbits on Feb. 11.
SDSU’s men’s team eliminated USD in the semifinals of the conference tournament by a score of 83-60 last season. The Jackrabbits won both the regular season and conference title. USD’s men’s team will host SDSU on Jan.14 and travel to Brookings on Feb. 11.
Both teams’ longest home stand in-conference will be three games. The men play SDSU, Denver, and Omaha at Sanford Coyote Sports Center in an eight-day span from Jan. 14-21, while the women will host the same three teams at Sanford Coyote Sports Center from Feb. 11-18.
