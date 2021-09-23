Vermillion’s Taeli Barta and Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa earned medalist honors in the varsity races of the Yankton Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Barta won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 19:55.66, beating out Bishop Heelan’s Maddie Demke (20:05.75). Yankton’s Thea Chance (20:12.24) was third.
“Thea has run two good races back-to-back,” said Yankton head coach Luke Youmans. Chance won the girls’ title at the Norfolk Invitational a week ago. “She ran a little conservative in the first half of the race, then in the second half really closed in.”
Yankton put three other runners in the top 20: Sydnee Serck (20:46.15) in 10th, Sophia Petheram (20:58.62) in 14th and Ava Johanneson (22:10.85) in 20th. Vermillion had two other runners in the top 20: Lydia Anderson (20:50.35) in 12th and Callie Radigan (20:51.22) in 13th.
“Sydnee had one of her better races,” Youmans said. “It was nice to see her up front and bringing Sophia with her.”
The Gazelles competed without Shae Rumsey and Claire Tereshinski, both out due to health issues. Youmans credited Johanneson and Nora Welker (28th, 23:45.09) for their efforts.
“They’re getting better every week,” he said. “There are no guarantees we’re going to have everyone back, so we are preparing for every scenario.”
In the 5,000-meter boys’ race, Ochoa finished in 15:58.44, beating out Yankton’s Zach Fedde (16:51.10). Norfolk’s Tristen Kittelson (17:20.20) and Daniel Yowell (17:25.67), and Pierce’s Brock Bolling (17:28.64) rounded out the top five.
Also for Yankton, Harrison Krajewski (17:56.53) was eighth, Dylan Payer (18:29.30) was 14th and Tim Merchen (18:30.40) was 15th.
“Zach ran well and Harrison is running awesome,” Youmans said, noting that Krajewski is an eighth grader. “Dylan and Nate (Schoenfelder, 26th in 19:09.87) haven’t had a healthy week in two weeks. They both ran tonight, knowing it would be a tough night.”
Youmans also noted the improvement of Merchen, who he referred to as a “late season bloomer.
“It’s going to be the case again,” Youmans said. “He’s coming into form.”
Vermillion was led by Joel Dahloff, who placed sixth in 17:40.03. Jack Freeburg (18:20.68) was 11th for the Tanagers.
Next up for Yankton is the South Sioux City Invitational on Sept. 30.
“That’s always one of our favorite meets,” Youmans said. “It’s a great course, flat and fast. It’s a fun place to run and we get to see other competitors.”
In the 4,000-meter JV boys’ race, Norfolk’s Peyton Flohr finished in 15:27.34 to beat out Yankton’s Taylor Wenzlaff (15:50.89). Gayville-Volin’s Christian Kuhnert (15:58.03) and Yankton’s Abe Chance (16:14.29) and Keenan Wagner (16:17.61) rounded out the first five.
Mitchell claimed the top three spots in the 4,000-meter JV girls’ race: Aspen Evers (18:19.26), Alexis Daley (18:27.56) and Talli Peschong (19:05.45). Yankton’s Elizabeth Novak (19:16.18) was fourth, followed by Heelan’s Ava Wiltgen (19:23.45).
Norfolk’s David Protzman won the 2,000-meter middle school boys’ race in 12:30.20, beating out Yankton’s Bryton Olson (12:49.25). Pierce’s Hailey Scholting (14:14.67) and Josie Painter (14:18.47) went 1-2 in the 2,000-meter middle school girls’ race, with Yankton’s Mary Rounds (14:47.22) third.
VARSITY GIRLS: 1, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 19:55.66; 2, Maddie Demke, Bishop Heelan 20:05.75; 3, Thea Chance, Yankton 20:12.24; 4, Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan 20:14.30; 5, Callie Arnold, Pierce 20:34.91; 6, Esther Protzman, Norfolk 20:39.13; 7, Rachel Mortimer, Norfolk 20:41.67; 8, Paige Godfrey, Norfolk 20:42.00; 9, Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan 20:42.90; 10, Sydnee Serck, Yankton 20:46.15;
11, Abby Foster, Norfolk 20:46.54; 12, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 20:50.35; 13, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 20:51.22; 14, Sophia Petheram, Yankton 20:58.62; 15, Sierra Rader, Norfolk 21:32.83; 16, Molly Meier, Norfolk 21:41.65; 17, Peyton Simmons, Pierce 21:49.43; 18, Nishyia Ponniah, Norfolk 22:01.38; 19, Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan 22:04.57; 20, Ava Johanneson, Yankton 22:10.85;
21, Scarlett Walsh, Bishop Heelan 22:11.70; 22, Madison Hall, Norfolk 22:32.97; 23, Kennedy Olsen, Mitchell 23:04.58; 24, Lindsay Andersen, Mitchell 23:09.11; 25, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan 23:12.65; 26, Pareena Poniah, Norfolk 23:16.67; 27, Ashlynn Millikan, Norfolk 23:18.45; 28, Nora Welker, Yankton 23:45.09; 29, Ellie Ritz, Bishop Heelan 24:00.09; 30, Kaylee Olson, Pierce 24:01.21;
31, Gina Wragge, Pierce 24:11.67; 32, Brenna Emerson, Bishop Heelan 24:21.00; 33, Lilly Friis, Bishop Heelan 24:22.66; 34, Taydym Koch, Pierce 24:25.64; 35, Amelia Pinkelman, Norfolk 24:26.95; 36, Katie Vogt, Pierce 24:52.66; 37, Adelyn Prunty, Mitchell 24:54.81; 38, Hedy Perez-Paulin, Vermillion 25:56.72; 39, Anna Driscoll, Mitchell 26:19.22; 40, Rylee Nordyke, Vermillion 28:10.92
VARSITY BOYS: 1, Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 15:58.44; 2, Zach Fedde, Yankton 16:51.10; 3, Tristen Kittelson, Norfolk 17:20.20; 4, Daniel Yowell, Norfolk 17:25.67; 5, Brock Bolling, Pierce 17:28.64; 6, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 17:40.03; 7, Cole Uzzell, Norfolk 17:48.84; 8, Harrison Krajewski, Yankton 17:56.53; 9, William Reynolds, Norfolk 18:01.56; 10, Chris Efta, Pierce 18:08.66;
11, Jack Freeburg, Vermillion 18:20.68; 12, Wyatt Mead, Norfolk 18:23.53; 13, Carter Ritz, Bishop Heelan 18:28.17; 14, Dylan Payer, Yankton 18:29.30; 15, Tim Merchen, Yankton 18:30.40; 16, Isaac Guenther, Norfolk 18:35.57; 17, Roberto Rundquist, Bishop Heelan 18:38.38; 18, Daniel Weitzmann, Norfolk 18:44.39; 19, Ashton Koch, Pierce 18:46.79; 20, Brock Russell, Mitchell 18:47.08;
21, Devan Schmit, Norfolk 18:50.69; 22, Jacob Chasing Hawk, Vermillion 18:51.04; 23, Henry Anderson, Vermillion 18:51.99; 24, Elijah Schroeder, Mitchell 19:00.59; 25, Oliver Dooley, Yankton 19:08.57; 26, Nate Schoenfelder, Yankton 19:09.87; 27, Eli Otten, Bishop Heelan 19:16.28; 28, Blake Bolling, Pierce 19:18.46; 29, Alex Elks, Bishop Heelan 19:25.17; 30, Adam Elks, Bishop Heelan 19:50.21;
31, Eli Streff, Pierce 19:51.30; 32, Brennan Penne, Mitchell 19:53.76; 33, Owen Raml, Mitchell 19:54.31; 34, Fisher Uhl, Bishop Heelan 20:00.26; 35, Max Hart, Mitchell 20:01.13; 36, Jake Weist, Bishop Heelan 20:04.59; 37, Carter Moller, Mitchell 20:10.17; 38, Emery Bohnsack, Vermillion 20:13.02; 39, Nate McCormick, Mitchell 20:18.75; 40, Grayson Hetland, Mitchell 20:19.32;
41, Johnny Fleming, Vermillion 20:51.51; 42, Erick Carlberg, Bishop Heelan 21:21.72; 43, Bo Bockelman, Pierce 21:52.65; 44, Dawson Schroeder, Mitchell 22:07.18
JV GIRLS: 1, Aspen Evers, Mitchell 18:19.26; 2, Alexis Daley, Mitchell 18:27.56; 3, Talli Peschong, Mitchell 19:05.45; 4, Elizabeth Novak, Yankton 19:16.18; 5, Ava Wiltgen, Bishop Heelan 19:23.45; 6, Karen Cuellar Martinez, Norfolk 19:24.22; 7, Payton Logan, Gayville-Volin 19:31.87; 8, Madison Promes, Gayville-Volin 19:32.88; 9, Elizabeth Wicker, Norfolk 19:33.77; 10, Rebekah Guenther, Norfolk 19:34.74;
11, Aubrie Burke, Norfolk 19:40.13; 12, Nichole Hasebroock, Norfolk 19:52.62; 13, Allison Barber, Bishop Heelan 20:06.66; 14, Anna Fenton, Bishop Heelan 20:29.04; 15, Izabella Wood, Norfolk 20:39.36; 16, Elizabeth Elsen, Yankton 20:40.89; 17, Madison Cohn, Norfolk 20:44.17; 18, Karley Koob, Bishop Heelan 20:51.11; 19, Tori Farmer, Vermillion 20:56.88; 20, Mya Vogel, Mitchell 21:04.43;
21, Lesly Rodriguez, Norfolk 21:34.09; 22, Nevaeh Perrin, Norfolk 21:57.67; 23, Laiken Barta, Vermillion 22:00.55; 24, Anna Otten, Bishop Heelan 22:07.38; 25, Avery London, Mitchell 22:15.75; 26, Taylor Jochum, Bishop Heelan 23:32.43; 27, Kalyn Koob, Bishop Heelan 24:32.77; 28, Marygrace Fairchild, Bishop Heelan 24:34.82; 29, Lily Cohn, Norfolk 27:11.58; 30, Felicity Young, Bishop Heelan 27:35.17;
31, Allison Siefker, Norfolk 31:56.75
JV BOYS: 1, Peyton Flohr, Norfolk 15:27.34; 2, Taylor Wenzlaff, Yankton 15:50.89; 3, Christian Kuhnert, Gayville-Volin 15:58.03; 4, Abe Chance, Yankton 16:14.29; 5, Keenan Wagner, Yankton 16:17.61; 6, Preston Held, Norfolk 16:26.57; 7, Kameron Fjeldheim, Bishop Heelan 16:43.23; 8, Hunter Morse, Vermillion 16:47.90; 9, Sam Larrington, Yankton 16:52.26; 10, Carter Lee, Mitchell 17:08.46;
11, Antani Kabela, Yankton 17:22.90; 12, Hector Rivas, Norfolk 17:24.41; 13, Jace Test, Norfolk 17:29.58; 14, Cannon Taake, Norfolk 17:40.73; 15, Elias Flanery, Bishop Heelan 17:43.52; 16, David Ordyna, Vermillion 17:50.50; 17, Cale Fullton, Vermillion 17:51.41; 18, Chase Howe, Yankton 17:53.62; 19, Gavyn Erickson, Mitchell 17:54.82; 20, Conan Kirkpatrick, Bishop Heelan 17:56.10;
21, Elliot Dooley, Yankton 18:11.65; 22, Britton Patee, Bishop Heelan 18:14.50; 23, Austin Larsen, Bishop Heelan 18:20.94; 24, Jackson Slowey, Yankton 18:21.83; 25, James Donovan, Bishop Heelan 18:24.43; 26, Caden Wieman, Yankton 18:27.15; 27, Jack Krell, Vermillion 18:29.71; 28, Spencer Eldeen, Mitchell 18:47.56; 29, Cahill Kirkpatrick, Bishop Heelan 19:01.30; 30, Kane Grojkowski, Mitchell 19:01.79;
31, Nicholas Daffer, Bishop Heelan 19:10.92; 32, Theo Wittmuss, Vermillion 19:19.16; 33, Corrigan Johnke, Yankton 19:26.80; 34, Joe Meyer, Bishop Heelan 19:30.93; 35, Aiden Harrell, Yankton 19:35.94; 36, Abe Gunnare, Mitchell 19:36.38; 37, Griffin Johnson, Yankton 19:46.55; 38, Jacob Welch, Bishop Heelan 19:47.87; 39, Paulsen Fey, Bishop Heelan 19:52.87; 40, Austin Reimnitz, Mitchell 20:00.31;
41, Carson Craig, Bishop Heelan 20:16.46; 42, Jack Stahle, Bishop Heelan 20:16.86; 43, Blake Riker, Bishop Heelan 20:43.88; 44, Jack Jensen, Bishop Heelan 21:04.58; 45, 22:32.54 Unknown, ; 46, David Mendoza, Bishop Heelan 22:37.43; 47, Tre Boucher, Yankton 24:20.04; 48, Wilson Jordre, Vermillion 25:17.04; 49, Ben Kirby, Vermillion 26:19.26
MS GIRLS: 1, Hailey Scholting, Pierce 14:14.67; 2, Josie Painter, Pierce 14:18.47; 3, Mary Rounds, Yankton 14:47.22; 4, Agatha Olberding, Norfolk 14:47.46; 5, Abby Johanneson, Yankton 14:48.79; 6, Kahlen Peterson, Yankton 14:50.85; 7, Delaney Youmans, Yankton 15:07.05; 8, Remy Kusel, Yankton 15:18.55; 9, Maria Martinez, Norfolk 15:25.76; 10, Macy Means, Norfolk 15:43.33;
11, Aubrey Anderson, Norfolk 15:52.14; 12, Aliya Bos, Norfolk 15:57.87; 13, Ruby Wilson, Norfolk 16:06.49; 14, London Hajek, Mitchell 16:09.59; 15, Makena Perrrin, Norfolk 16:22.19; 16, Brooke Goeden, Yankton 16:33.52; 17, Bailey Mines, Yankton 16:45.97; 18, Kendra Rattermann, Yankton 16:46.42; 19, Chloe Bauer, Norfolk 16:49.91; 20, Abigail Engel, Gayville-Volin 16:51.68;
21, Gabby Daley, Mitchell 16:54.33; 22, Averi Gerfen, Mitchell 17:00.97; 23, Elliot Wieseman, Norfolk 17:05.17; 24, Sarah Messler, Yankton 17:17.40; 25, Addison Hausmann, Norfolk 17:27.89; 26, Bella Russell, Mitchell 17:30.73; 27, London Brink, Norfolk 18:08.42; 28, Grace Carhart, Norfolk 18:24.93; 29, Bethany Huff, Yankton 18:42.99; 30, Emily Rattermann, Yankton 18:50.43;
31, Brynn Sterud, Norfolk 19:06.11; 32, Natalie Burke, Norfolk 19:10.28; 33, Ellie Baumann, Yankton 19:22.12; 34, Rilyn Jackson, Yankton 19:55.69; 35, Makenah Cowels, Gayville-Volin 19:56.98; 36, Ivory Fenski, Mitchell 20:54.15; 37, Ava Dryden, Yankton 21:06.19; 38, Kamry Anderson, Yankton 21:06.90; 39, Diedrich Alexis, Mitchell 21:40.76; 40, Sydney Kapla, Yankton 22:30.06;
41, Addelle Mahowald, Vermillion 22:43.76
MS BOYS: 1, David Protzman, Norfolk 12:30.20; 2, Bryton Olson, Yankton 12:49.25; 3, Kyle Abler, Pierce 12:54.14; 4, Isaac Petersen, Yankton 13:00.52; 5, Boston Frick, Yankton 13:09.95; 6, Kaden Hunhoff, Yankton 13:21.71; 7, Dylan Hall, Norfolk 13:22.12; 8, Ayden Christensen, Norfolk 13:30.14; 9, Luke Jacobson, Yankton 13:32.42; 10, Hunter Arens, Norfolk 13:35.83;
11, Dominick Blum, Norfolk 13:36.26; 12, Lucas Feimer, Yankton 13:48.22; 13, Diego Alvarez, Norfolk 13:50.99; 14, Liam Gonzalez, Norfolk 13:51.66; 15, Ryan Haiar, Mitchell 13:53.59; 16, Jakobi Brink, Mitchell 13:57.36; 17, Bennett Noah, Mitchell 14:02.19; 18, Noah Harrell, Yankton 14:17.45; 19, Elijah Lillard, Norfolk 14:20.70; 20, Colin Pickett, Mitchell 14:21.81;
21, Brock Bolling, Pierce 14:26.05; 22, Aaron Garhart, Norfolk 14:26.59; 23, Drew Galyen, Norfolk 14:34.70; 24, Rylan Reints, Mitchell 14:41.05; 25, Kalan Reints, Mitchell 14:48.74; 26, Max Weber, Pierce 14:50.21; 27, Nolan Windstrom, Mitchell 14:55.55; 28, Michael Holland, Norfolk 15:14.36; 29, Tallon Fenski, Mitchell 15:14.68; 30, Isaac Larrington, Yankton 15:19.24;
31, Aiden Peitz, Norfolk 15:22.92; 32, Eli Retzlaff, Norfolk 15:23.22; 33, Ethan Plamp, Mitchell 15:25.47; 34, Philip Dibley, Gayville-Volin 15:38.69; 35, Remington Adams, Yankton 15:46.02; 36, Cael Hauger, Gayville-Volin 15:50.23; 37, Wyatt Rezec, Mitchell 15:50.49; 38, Louie Olberding, Norfolk 15:53.82; 39, Dean Fleming, Vermillion 15:59.36; 40, Trayton Henrickson, Norfolk 16:07.51;
41, Caleb Chasing Hawk, Vermillion 16:18.70; 42, Ryan Driscoll, Mitchell 16:20.89; 43, Oliver Ebsen, Vermillion 16:27.03; 44, Tyler Olson, Gayville-Volin 16:42.03; 45, Jakeb Sullivan, Vermillion 16:53.07; 46, Ivan Krajewski, Yankton 17:01.63; 47, Tristen Zakrzewski, Yankton 17:02.87; 48, Isaac Paulson, Yankton 17:22.26; 49, Parker Lindenmuth, Norfolk 17:31.84; 50, Devon Auch, Yankton 17:53.56;
51, Weslee Dewitt, Yankton 18:03.84; 52, Gibson Brooks, Yankton 18:15.09; 53, Antonio Leighten, Yankton 18:40.22; 54, Pierre Tschoepe, Mitchell 18:41.69; 55, Gavin Polreis, Mitchell 19:33.86; 56, James Brouwer, Vermillion 19:46.77; 57, Zach Lafortune, Mitchell 19:50.94; 58, Nestor Hernandez, Norfolk 22:45.74
