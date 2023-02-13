Three school records and a host of season-bests highlighted the Mount Marty performance at its “Last Chance” meet on Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
Two records came on the women’s side, both involving marks that had been set earlier this season.
Elianna Clark won the 60-meter dash in 7.86 seconds, with former record holder Alexis Even (7.99) finishing third. Aniya Teppo (8.06) was fifth, as the Lancers put five runners in the finals of the event.
Calli Davis broke her school record in winning the 200-meter dash in 25.95, becoming the first Lancer to break the 26-second barrier in the event. Clark (26.09) was third, followed by Even (26.49) and Zelie Sorensen (26.93). Lancer runners accounted for 16 of the 32 participants in the event.
The other record came in the men’s weight throw, as Andrew Nanfito recorded a toss of 49-8 1/2 to place fourth. He broke his school record by over three feet.
The Lancer women had four other event victories: Ashinee George in the 60-meter hurdles (9.20), Gracie Rippen in the pole vault (11-6 1/2), Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl in the 600 (1:43.35) and the 1600 relay (4:07.08).
Andrea Sucha took home a pair of top-five finishes, second in the high jump (4-11 3/4) and fourth in the triple jump (34-9 3/4). Sorensen was fourth in the pole vault (9-3). Lexa Burtzlaff was fourth in the triple jump (34-5 1/2). Maddison Doren was fifth in the long jump (16-4 1/4). Leighton Mlady was fifth in the weight throw (45-11 3/4).
On the track, Abrielle Nelson was second in the 600 (1:43.86). Josey Wahlstrom was third in the 400 (1:03.69), with McKenna Mohr (1:04.16) fourth. Emily Johnson was fifth in the 800 (2:32.17).
The Lancer men had four victories on the day. Nathan Simons won the 400 (50.23) and was third in the 200 (22.54). Brian Santiago won the 5,000 (16:31.77). Cristobal Gonzalez won the 3,000 (9:16.01). The foursome of Caden Ideker, Nathaniel Kropuenske, Jacob Kuehn and Tague Tvedt won the distance medley relay (11:25.95).
Carson Means was second in both the 3,000 (9:47.82) and 5,000 (17:20.41). Donovan Breckenridge was second in the 200 (22.23) and fourth in the 60 (7.03). Jonathan Fuselier was second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.34). Ideker was second in the 1,000 (2:39.48), with Tvedt (2:42.08) third. Kueny was third in the 800 (2:04.10). Kropuenske was fifth in the 600 (1:27.67).
Mason Schleis was second in the pole vault (14-3 1/4). Ethan Burnett was second in the triple jump (45-1). Seth Wiebelhaus was third in both the pole vault (13-9 1/4) and 60-meter hurdles (8.38). Deontae Howard was fifth in the long jump (21-1 1/4).
Mount Marty now turns its attention to the Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, Feb. 17-18 in Seward, Nebraska.
USD Athletes Shine At Three Meets
SEATTLE, Wash. – A school record run plus a pair of meet records highlighted South Dakota track and field efforts in three meets across three states on Saturday.
For the second straight day, third-year sophomore Abrielle Jirele broke a school record at the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington, while classmate Jacy Pulse set two meet records during the SDSU Indoor held at Sanford Jackrabbit Complex.
Jirele shaved seven seconds off her previous personal best and clocked 4:44.47 in the mile while teammate Ella Byers also clocked seven seconds faster than her previous personal best in the very same race, clocking 4:46.05, a time that was also under the school record 4:48.80 set by Katie Wetzstein in 2016.
Pulse, meanwhile, set meet records in the 200 and 400 while winning both races in Brookings, clocking 24.19 and 54.52, respectively. Her 24.19 clocking is a personal best and moved her up to third all-time.
Ethan Heitman, a sophomore, also came away with a win from the SDSU Indoor, clearing a season best 6-9.25 (2.06m).
The Coyotes added six more personal bests from the SDSU Indoor in Brookings on Saturday paced by runner-up finishes from Brandon Vander Sluis, Mark Daley and Averi Schmeichel.
Vander Sluis, a freshman, tossed the shot put 53-3.75 (16.25m) while classmate Daley sped to a 21.58 clocking in the 200, good for seventh all-time. Schmeichel posted a personal best 8.60 in the 60-meter hurdle prelims.
Anna Robinson clocked a personal best 55.25 in the 400 and finished third while
Dylan Kautz also posted a runner-up performance, with his season best 6.76 in the 60-meter dash.
Sammy Neil, who placed seventh in the 60-meter dash, clocked a personal best 7.71 seconds in the prelims and is now 10th all-time.
Ardell Inlay was right behind Daley in the 200 timed in a personal best 21.63 for third while Kautz was fourth in 21.66. Inlay’s time good for eighth on the all-time chart.
Kenzie Campbell was third in the weight throw with a toss of 61-9 (18.82m), Hugo Morvan placed third in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.10 and Matayah Yellowmule was third in the triple jump at 37-5.75.
Action in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the Tyson Invitational saw personal bests recorded by Madison Jochum and Spencer Buley.
Jochum clocked 2:11.03 in the women’s 800 and is now fifth all-time while Buley improved his personal best in the pole vault to 16-9.5 (5.12m).
Buley finished third while school record holder in the women’s high jump Danii Anglin was fifth in a talented field, clearing 5-10.5 (1.79m).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.