CEDAR CITY, Utah – The South Dakota women’s soccer team fell in a Friday night match against Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah. The Thunderbirds took the lead at the six-minute mark of the match and added an insurance goal late to defeat the Coyotes 2-0.
Rachael Hunt scored both of Southern Utah’s goals in Friday’s game for her first set of goals this season. Hunt gave the Thunderbirds the lead at the six-minute mark of the game on a low-riding shot past Caroline Lewis. Hunt then doubled SUU’s lead nearing the 61st minute on a powerful shot that was slotted into the upper-left corner of the net. The Thunderbird defense halted any South Dakota effort to get back into the game and solidified their fifth win to stay undefeated.
