BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The Mount Marty University volleyball team opened the 2023 season with a pair of victories in the Olivet Nazarene Invitational, Friday in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
MMU opened the season with a 15-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-18 victory over host Olivet Nazarene.
Julia Weber finished with 20 kills and eight digs to lead the Mount Marty offense. Ally Whitmire had 50 assists. Jacyee Fischer had 18 kills. Gabby Miller finished with eight kills. Athena Stanton posted three assisted blocks. Katelyn Chytka posted 17 digs. Ivy Mines had 14 digs. Zoie Bertsch added five ace serves and eight digs in the victory.
Halle Nicholas led ONU with 13 kills and eight digs. Hadleigh Loitz posted 18 assists, Ella Johnson had 13 assists and Ashley Poland added 20 digs for the Tigers.
The Lancers followed with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 victory over Calumet College of St. Joseph (Indiana).
Fischer had 15 kills for MMU. Whitmire posted 26 assists, three ace serves and 12 digs. Chytka had 15 digs. Mines posted 10 digs. Alyssa Keiser finished with five ace serves. Athena Stanton added five blocks (one solo) in the victory.
Joharis Castillo led Calumet with six kills and seven digs. Gabriela Barbose added 10 assists and 11 digs for the Crimson Wave, which were held to a -.122 attack percentage in the contest.
Mount Marty concludes the four-match event today (Saturday), facing Governor State (Illinois) at 10 a.m. and York (Nebraska) at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.