GAYVILLE — Andrew Gustad and Kyle Hirsch both scored 14 points to help Gayville-Volin topple Scotland 55-49 in a boys’ basketball game Friday night in Gayville.
Gustad also pulled down seven rebounds, while Hirsch also had five assists and eight steals for Gayville-Volin (3-1). Spencer Karstens scored 10 points.
For Scotland (1-2), Parker Hochstein had 15 points and nine rebounds, Dawson Bietz scored 12 points, and Stephen Johnson had six points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Scotland will host Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Thursday and Gayville-Volin will play Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Irene.
SCOTLAND (1-2) 14 10 10 14 — 49
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-1) 12 16 15 12 — 55
Dakota Valley 62, SB-Luton 45
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Isaac Bruns scored 26 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to pace Dakota Valley in a 62-45 boys’ basketball victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday night over the border in Iowa.
Randy Rosenquist added 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Dakota Valley (5-0), while Jaxon Hennies had 11 points and Sam Faldo handed out six assists.
Dakota Valley will host LeMars, Iowa, on Thursday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (5-0) 13 15 21 13 — 62
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUT. 8 8 8 21 — 45
Tea Area 68, Vermillion 55
VERMILLION — The Tea Area Titans put four players in double figures and handed Vermillion its first loss of the season, 68-55 in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night at Vermillion High School.
Cael Lundin posted 20 points and eight rebounds for Tea Area (2-2), while Jonah Kocer had 14 points. Jeff Worth scored 13 points, and Klayton Sattler had 10 points and six rebounds.
For Vermillion (4-1), Jake Jensen notched 21 points and seven rebounds, Charlie Ward had 15 points and six rebounds, and Nick Sorensen had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Vermillion will visit Parkston on Friday.
TEA AREA (2-2) 20 15 16 17 — 68
VERMILLION (4-1) 14 13 13 15 — 55
Centerville 41, Marty 39
CENTERVILLE — Centerville’s Leny Ciprian drained a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift Centerville to a 41-39 win over Marty Tuesday night in Centerville.
Ciprian tallied 12 points, four rebounds and four assists for Centerville (2-3). Cole Edberg added 10 points and eight rebounds. Logan Bobzin and Owen Hunter tallied eight points each.
Lawrence Rouse tallied 15 points and Benicio Zephier 13 for Marty (3-2).
Centerville hosts Burke Friday night. Marty hosts Crazy Horse Friday.
MARTY (3-2) 17 6 10 6 —39
CENTERVILLE (2-3) 10 7 15 9 —41
Parker 56, Bon Homme 43
TYNDALL — Carter Robinson led Parker past Bon Homme 56-43 Tuesday night in Tyndall.
Robinson tallied 19 points and five rebounds for Parker (2-4). Ray Tranicek added 12 points.
Riley Rothschadl tallied 15 points and eight rebounds for Bon Homme (1-4) in the loss. Nate Hall added 13 points and six rebounds.
Bon Homme hosts Wagner in a doubleheader in Tyndall Friday. Parker faces Flandreau in the Big East Conference Tournament in Garretson Thursday.
PARKER (2-4) 13 25 5 13 —56
BON HOMME (1-4) 12 7 10 14 —43
TDA 67, KWL 41
ARMOUR — Behind 15 points and seven rebounds from Colby Brown, Tripp-Delmont-Armour beat Kimball-White Lake 67-41 in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in Armour.
Carson Koehn added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for TDA (2-2), while Kase Brouwer scored nine points and Riley Spaans pulled down seven rebounds.
For KWL (2-2), Dawson Miller had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Ryder Michalek had 12 points.
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (2-2) 19 12 12 24 — 67
KIMBALL-WL (2-2) 12 8 11 10 — 41
Ponca 45, Crofton 34
PONCA, Neb. — Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca to a 45-34 win over Crofton Tuesday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Lamprecht tallied 16 points and seven rebounds for Ponca (4-6). Ben Bodlak added 10 points and Taylor Korth nine points.
No stats reported for Crofton (4-7). Ponca is at Lawton-Bronson, Iowa Thursday.
Crofton hosts Battle Creek Thursday.
CROFTON (4-7) 9 10 6 9 —34
PONCA (4-6) 9 15 4 17 —45
Hanson 43, Parkston 37
PARKSTON — Luke Haiar and Ethan Cheesman combined for 30 points as Hanson edged Parkston 43-37 in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night in Parkston.
Haiar tallied 18 points, and Cheesman had 12 points and five rebounds.
Parkston got 14 points from Cole Prunty, nine points and four rebounds from Max Scott, and five points and six rebounds apiece from Brayden Jervik and Will Jodozi.
HANSON 5 14 19 5 — 43
PARKSTON 9 5 7 16 — 37
Hartington-Newcastle 49, Bloomfield 35
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle built a 20-9 halftime lead on the way to a 49-35 victory over Bloomfield in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for Hartington-Newcastle (5-5), which hosts Winside on Friday.
Layne Warrior scored 19 points to lead Bloomfield, which travels to Elgin Public-Pope John on Saturday.
HART.-NEW. (5-5) 7 13 14 15 — 49
BLOOMFIELD (3-6) 5 4 11 15 — 35
Gregory 63, AC-DC 36
LAKE ANDES — Daniel Mitchell posted 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Gregory past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 63-36 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Cruz Klundt posted 11 points, four assists and six steals for Gregory. Carson Klundt added nine points and four assists in the victory.
Rizon Clark led AC-DC with 11 points and three steals. Cameron Sybesma scored 10 points. Mason Olson had eight points and seven rebounds. Julius Bruguier added three steals.
Gregory hosts Lyman on Thursday. AC-DC hosts Burke on Thursday in Lake Andes.
Gregory won the JV game 48-23.
GREGORY (2-3) 15 28 16 4 — 63
AC-DC (0-5) 11 7 10 8 — 36
Monday
Wynot 62, Pender 26
PENDER, Neb. — Wynot put three players in double figures in a 62-26 rout of Pender in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Jack Kuchta finished with 16 points to lead Wynot. Charlie Schroeder posted 12 points and eight rebounds. Colin Wieseler scored 11 points, Chase Schroeder had three steals and Zack Foxhoven added five assists in the victory.
Caleb Trimble led Pender with six points.
Wynot, 10-0, hosts Tri County Northeast on Thursday. Pender, 0-12, hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.