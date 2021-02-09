SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Isabelle Davenport and Haley Pederson have been named Summit League Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Davenport, a junior from Arvada, Colorado, had a hand in four victories during Saturday’s relay dual meet against Omaha. Davenport, honored for the second time this season as female swimmer of the week, swam the second leg on the Coyotes winning 200 medley relay (2:04.35) to begin her busy meet.
She provided the leadoff leg to a victory in the 3x100 breaststroke relay that finished in 3:12.31 before swimming the second leg on a 400 IM relay that triumphed in 4:40.14. She concluded her meet by swimming the second leg on the 3x50 FIRM relay that won in 1:34.66.
Pederson, a senior from West Fargo, North Dakota, earns female diver of the week honors for the first time this season and the ninth in her career. She earned her first victory of the season by outscoring a seven-individual field in the three-meter event with a final point total of 247.16. She also finished fourth in the one-meter event with a 213.60 score.
The Coyote men and women host South Dakota State in a dual on Friday inside the DakotaDome with diving at 1 p.m. and swimming events at 4 p.m.
