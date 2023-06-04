Yankton Post 12’s Cody Oswald hit an RBI double in the top of an eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie in Yankton’s eventual 8-6 victory over Lincoln Southeast JC Brager in the Kyle Mueller Classic championship game Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

“I got down early, and I was trying to get what I could to get Drew (Ryken) around,” Oswald said.

