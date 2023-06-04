Yankton Post 12’s Cody Oswald hit an RBI double in the top of an eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie in Yankton’s eventual 8-6 victory over Lincoln Southeast JC Brager in the Kyle Mueller Classic championship game Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
“I got down early, and I was trying to get what I could to get Drew (Ryken) around,” Oswald said.
Josh Sheldon added an RBI single to bring Oswald home and extend the Post 12 lead to 8-6.
Lucas Kampshoff’s two-RBI double in the top of the seventh gave Yankton a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh.
“That was a big reaction for me on that one, which we haven't had,” said Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence. “That's when I first felt like this is a state tournament-type game.
“Lucas drove that ball up to the fence. I thought it was going to go over but it hit about three-fourths of the way up.”
Lincoln Southeast’s Jackson Volpp matched Kampshoff with a two-RBI single off Yankton pitcher Drew Ryken in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the contest, 6-6.
Drew Ryken earned the victory after relieving Christian Weier. Drew Ryken gave up only one hit in 1.1 innings pitched and got Yankton out of the seventh inning.
“We were able to get Drew out there, which was not the plan, but we got Drew out there to secure the win,” Lawrence said. “The boys are happy and they earned it.”
Weier, a Yankton Black Sox player, was called up Saturday night to pitch for Post 12 Sunday. He went 5.2 innings in the game, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits while adding a strikeout. Weier relieved Yankton starter Mark Kathol after two outs in the first.
“When I reached out to him last night (about playing on Post 12 Sunday), he jumped at the opportunity,” Lawrence said. “He said, ‘I would absolutely love it.’ We knew he was going to pitch today. We didn't know he was going to pitch in two games, but him being able to do that kept us in the (second) game. He didn't end up getting the win, but you could give that one to Christian just like anybody else.”
“To come in and pitch almost a complete game is mind blowing,” Oswald said. “It's fantastic. That's what you need in a program. You need guys from top to bottom. He stepped up today and was a stud.”
Mac Ryken, Matthew Sheldon and Jace McCorkell added RBIs in the contest.
Down 4-2, Yankton scored one run in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game. Mac Ryken’s sac fly scored Cooper Grotenhuis in the fifth while Kampshoff scored the tying run in the sixth inning.
Lawrence said he hoped the tournament can help the family of the late Kyle Mueller.
“Kyle was a guy who embodied everything that you want about Yankton baseball. Not only was he talented, he was a high-energy guy, a great teammate, always cheering, never negative — exactly what we want Post 12 players to be.
“We’re going to give out a scholarship next weekend to a player that embodies who Kyle Mueller is from the funds raised from this tournament. We’re going to keep his memory going.”
Yankton Post 12 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Yankton Post 12 scored five runs in what would be the final inning of a five-inning, 8-0 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the second semifinal of the Kyle Mueller Classic Sunday at Riverside Field.
Kampshoff hit a two-RBI double to start the five-run fifth. Matthew Sheldon, Oswald and McCorkell added RBIs in the inning.
Kathol gave up two hits while striking out three batters in 4.2 innings pitched.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Keaton Gale struck out two batters in 4.1 innings pitched.
Lincoln Southeast defeated Norfolk 4-1 in the first semifinal contest Sunday at Riverside Field.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.