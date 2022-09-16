TAMPA, Fla. — South Dakota got a pair of strong hitting performances from Elizabeth Juhnke as the Coyotes went 2-0 on the opening day of the Bulls Invitational volleyball tournament, Friday in Tampa, Florida.
USD opened the day with a 25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 victory over Stetson, then swept Cornell 25-19, 25-12, 25-21. With the two wins, the Coyotes have extended their win streak to 10 games.
“Today was a good day for us as a team,” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. “I am proud of how this team found ways to win against two different teams. We continue to learn lessons about ourselves as a team, and that continues to make us better.”
South Dakota will wrap up the Bulls Invitational with a noon matchup against South Florida today (Saturday).
USD 3, STETSON 1: Juhnke had a match-high 20 kills and 13 digs for her sixth double-double on the season while Brooklyn Schram had a match-high 47 assists. Lolo Weideman added a match-high 21 digs while middle blocker Madison Harms had 12 kills and eight blocks to compliment her .571 hitting percentage. Brynn Paumen added eight kills and five blocks, including three solo blocks, for the Coyotes.
Stetson received 16 kills from Anabelle Standish while Sophia Groom followed with eight kills. Lauren Vargo had a team-high 17 digs for the Hatters and Nyah Molina had 36 assists.
USD 3, CORNELL 0: Juhnke put up a match-high 16 kills while Schram had a match-high 35 assists. Outside hitter Aimee Adams led the Coyotes with three blocks and a .545 hitting percentage to compliment her six kills. Weideman added a match-high 17 digs while Alaina Wolff followed with six digs.
Cornell received 13 kills and five digs from outside hitter Eliza Konvicka. Emma Worthington followed with 23 assists while Joanna Chang had 15 digs.
