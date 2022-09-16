TAMPA, Fla. — South Dakota got a pair of strong hitting performances from Elizabeth Juhnke as the Coyotes went 2-0 on the opening day of the Bulls Invitational volleyball tournament, Friday in Tampa, Florida.

USD opened the day with a 25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 victory over Stetson, then swept Cornell 25-19, 25-12, 25-21. With the two wins, the Coyotes have extended their win streak to 10 games.

