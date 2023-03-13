CONCORDIA, Kan. — The Mount Marty Lancers baseball team took three of four games against the Mayville State Comets Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, the Lancers recorded 16-7 and 4-2 victories. Mayville State took the first contest Sunday 4-1, while the Lancers won the last game of the series 2-1.
In the first game Saturday, the Lancers scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to open up a 13-4 lead. Billy Hancock hit a grand slam in the inning to lead the charge for the Lancers. Kiko Nunez also homered for the Lancers in the inning, hitting a two-run shot to give MMU a 13-4 lead.
The Lancers got an excellent pitching effort from Caden Eymann in the second game, winning 4-2. He gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits in the contest and went four scoreless innings after Mayville State took a 2-0 lead early. Ethan Wishon registered two RBIs, including a double in the third inning to drive in the winning run.
Mayville State broke through to take the third game 4-1 as it scored all its runs in the top of the first. MMU pitcher Jett Hasegawa settled into the match, as he only gave up two more hits after the first inning, as he went five innings total.
MMU responded in the last game as a Josh Mares solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning proved to be the difference in a 2-1 victory. Jared Miller went six innings strong for the Lancers, striking out 10 batters while giving up only two hits, one run and walking only one batter. He ended the game with 89 pitches.
The Lancers travel to play a doubleheader against Briar Cliff Saturday in Sioux City before returning home for a doubleheader with the Chargers at Bob Tereshinski Stadium on Sunday. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m..
