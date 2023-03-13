CONCORDIA, Kan. — The Mount Marty Lancers baseball team took three of four games against the Mayville State Comets Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the Lancers recorded 16-7 and 4-2 victories. Mayville State took the first contest Sunday 4-1, while the Lancers won the last game of the series 2-1.

