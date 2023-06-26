SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota pole vaulter Gen Hirata has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Female Peak Performer of the Month as announced Monday by the conference office. It is the first such honor for Hirata, who hails from Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Hirata captured the bronze at the NCAA Championships in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 14-5 ¼ (4.40m). She earned first-team All-America accolades for the performance. Hirata was also the Summit League pole vault champion. She vaulted past 14 feet in the last four finals of the season.
