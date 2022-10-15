VERMILLION — Elizabeth Juhnke led the South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team with 16 kills, adding 13 digs as USD defeated the Kansas City Roos 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
USD improves to 18-2 (7-1 Summit League). Kansas City falls to 6-16 (3-6 Summit League).
Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson felt her team was in a good headspace going into the match today.
“The energy was really good,” she said. “The communication was really good. They were having a lot of fun. Honestly, that's when we play our best volleyball. We saw that today.”
USD libero Lolo Weideman played an excellent defensive game, registering 15 digs in the match. In practice this week, the team spent more time working on their defense.
“It was one of those things where we were really good for a long time,” Williamson said. “Not that we backed off fully on it in training, but we just didn't do it as often. We felt like there were other things that we had to be more efficient on. With that, it took a little bit of a toll on our defense, so we made it a huge priority this week to get back to that. (The players) really bought into it and we saw (the reward of practicing it) today.”
Juhnke also made contributions defensively for the Coyotes.
“People don't necessarily always remember how good of an all-around player she is,” Williamson said. “That's why she's on the court for six rotations. It's not just so she can hit on the back row. It's so that she can play defense. She can serve-receive for us. In these last two matches especially, she's bought into (playing well defensively) and we've seen her play at a pretty high level there.”
The Coyotes swept their two-game home stand, as they defeated Oral Roberts 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Oct. 13. Williamson said that sweeping the home stand will help the team recover more efficiently as the Coyotes hit the road for a tough two game stretch at the Denver Pioneers and Omaha Mavericks Thursday and next Saturday.
“Playing a three-set match is a lot different than playing a five-set match, especially when you're playing two of them in a week,” Williamson said. “I feel really good with where our team is at right now.
“From a confidence aspect, we feel good with where we're at right now. Going into this week again, there's going to be a lot of focus and intensity.”
USD beat Omaha in five sets on Sept. 22 and Denver in four sets Sept. 24. Williamson described play at times in both those contests as choppy. While she believes that with being eight games into conference play that teams are playing better, she expects both the Pioneers and Mavericks to do things to get the Coyotes out of system.
“When you're playing good teams, you have to be able to work through chaos,” Williamson said. “You have to be okay with things not being perfect all the time. Good teams are going to make you do things that you don't want to do. They're going to challenge you in some different ways.
“It's going to be a dogfight. We're going to be scraping by at times. That's going to be in some ways the message this week. We have to be as clean as we can be, but understand that when we're not, we can still score points, or we can keep them from scoring points.”
Game time for the Coyotes’ road contest against the Pioneers is set for 7 p.m. CT at Hamilton Gymnasium Thursday.
