PONCA, Neb. — Somewhere, there are high school boys’ basketball players who remember once being on a team with a tall, highly-skilled female teammate.
She certainly remembers, at least.
The oldest daughter of a basketball-crazed family, Ashlyn Kingsbury grew up with a ball in her hand. By the time she was in kindergarten, there weren’t very many options for her to join a team at the YMCA in Sioux City, Iowa.
There were, though, plenty of boys’ teams.
“So my dad put me on a team with all boys,” said Kingsbury, now a sophomore at Ponca (Nebraska) High School, a short half-hour drive from Sioux City.
Rather than back away from that kind of a challenge, Kingsbury embraced it.
She more than handled her own.
She was taller (she’s not 5-foot-11) and her skillset matched — and at times was better than — her teammates.
“Honestly, you’d think it’d be kind of intimidating, but they were accepting and just let me play,” she said.
That’s all Kingsbury has done since.
Her basketball skills kept developing, to that point that last season she was a starter for the Ponca varsity team. Kingsbury averaged 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and helped the Indians reach the Nebraska Class C2 state championship game — they were the runner-up to Hastings St. Cecilia.
To those who know the Kingsbury family and know Ponca basketball, it was not a surprise.
“She comes from a pretty good gene pool,” said Ponca head coach Bob Hayes, whose team opens the season tonight (Thursday) at Hartington-Newcastle.
Kingsbury father, Chris, played college basketball at the University of Iowa and then overseas. Her uncle was an all-conference player. Her two older brothers, Logan and Carter, were basketball standouts at Ponca — they helped the Indians win a state championship.
“There’s been a lot of basketball in that family,” Hayes said. “And there’s a lot of athleticism.”
Not to mention, expectations.
“There’s kind of a lot of pressure, because everyone just expects a lot from you with your last name,” Kingsbury said.
Kingsbury doesn’t mind it, though. She prefers to be the one with the ball in her hand on the big stage.
“She likes to be in the middle of the action,” Hayes said.
And here’s an example.
There are times when Ponca runs a set play where Kingsbury is the decoy — where the defenders think she’s getting the ball — but she maybe doesn’t embrace that as well, Hayes said. She wants the ball.
Last season, Ponca was led by senior Kaci Day, who put together three solid games at the state tournament. Even as a freshman, Kingsbury held her own, too, with 43 points over the three games.
“It was nerve-wracking most times, because everyone misjudges you when you’re younger,” Kingsbury said.
“But when you get to state, it doesn’t matter. You just play.”
The magnitude of the moment over that March weekend in Lincoln wasn’t too much for her, according to Hayes.
“The bigger the stage, it seems like the better she performs,” he said.
That’s not to say Kingsbury relaxes during early-season games, it’s just that she tends to pick up her game during those ‘big’ moments.
“My college coach used to say, the good ones rise to the occasion,” Hayes said. “She’s nervous before a game, just like everybody, but she seems to be able to handle everything so well.”
Day is now gone, which means the reins have been handed over to those returning, like senior Alyssa Crosgrove, junior Addie McGill, and sophomores Samantha Ehlers and Kingsbury.
“It sucked, obviously, losing in the championship, but it almost gives us underclassmen more motivation this season to get back there,” Kingsbury said.
While the Indians will have to find ways to replace the production of those seniors, they’re eager for the opportunity.
“We’re all pretty positive and excited for the season,” Kingsbury said. “We have a really good team, with different players and different sets.”
