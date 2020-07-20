CHAMBERLAIN — West Central claimed the South Dakota VFW Class A 14-Under baseball title with a 10-2 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the championship game on Sunday in Chamberlain.
Brayden Odegaard had a double, a single and two RBI to lead West Central. Landen Holewa also had two hits and two RBI. Rayce Whiting and Dylan Stromer each had two hits in the victory.
Keaton Gale had a hit and two RBI for EPJ. Jacob Gale and Conner Wendel each had a hit.
Owen Heath went the distance in the win, striking out seven. Kayden Moore took the loss.
Third: Chamberlain 8, Dakota Valley 1
CHAMBERLAIN — Host Chamberlain downed Dakota Valley 8-1 for third place in the South Dakota VFW Class A 14-Under baseball tournament on Sunday.
Sawyer Donovan had three hits and three RBI to lead Chamberlain. Cruz Soulek had a hit and two RBI. Sandler Wiekamp and Canyon Burkard each drove in two runs in the victory.
Beau Pollema had two of Dakota Valley’s four hits. Trae Piel and Ryder Smith each had a hit.
Soulek pitched five innings, striking out five, for the win. Isaiah Favors took the loss, with Pollema striking out three in four innings of relief.
Saturday
EPJ 2, Chamberlain 1
CHAMBERLAIN — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted host Chamberlain 2-1 in the semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Class A 14-Under baseball tournament on Saturday.
Jacob Gale had the lone EPJ hit. Keaton Gale walked twice, scoring once.
Dakota Munger had a double and a RBI for Chamberlain.
Conner Wendel went the distance, striking out seven, for the win. Ghavin Bies took the loss, striking out nine in a complete game effort.
West Central 6, Dakota Valley 4
CHAMBERLAIN — Brodie Herr had two hits and three RBI to lead West Central past Dakota Valley in the semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Class A 14-Under baseball tournament on Saturday.
Dylan Stromer had two hits and two runs scored for West Central. Caden Vanderwoude added a double in the win.
Brendan Barnett went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Dakota Valley. Trae Piel posted two hits. Brayden Stivers and Isaiah Favors each doubled. Colten Wright and Beau Pollema each had a hit in the effort.
Stromer pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three, for the win. Grant VanDenHul took the loss, also in relief.
Friday
EPJ 8, Dell Rapids 3
CHAMBERLAIN — Elk Point-Jefferson used a five-run fifth inning to take control for an 8-3 decision over Dell Rapids in the South Dakota VFW Class A 14-Under baseball tournament on Friday.
Ashton Fairbanks doubled and singled, and Landon Johnsen had two hits for EPJ. Jacob Gale, Conner Wendel, Keaton Gale, Kayden Moore and Tracen Pearson each had a hit in the win.
Grady Lamer had two hits and Cooper Frost doubled for Dell Rapids.
Dakota Valley 15, Tea 2
CHAMBERLAIN — Dakota Valley scored six runs in the top of the first and didn’t look back, rolling to a 15-2 victory over Tea in the South Dakota VFW Class A 14-Under baseball tournament on Friday.
Colten Wright had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored for Dakota Valley, which took advantage of six errors. Trae Piel, Brendan Barnett, Beau Pollema, Grant VanDenHul, Kade Kessler and Jace Barber each had a hit in the victgory.
Ian Benally doubled for Tea.
VanDenHul picked up the win. Boston Willemssen took the loss.
