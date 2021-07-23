The Yankton Reds finished the regular season with a nine-game win streak after a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Black in youth baseball action on Friday.
In the opener, Easton Feser went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Yankton past Sioux Falls 8-3.
Owen Eidsness had two hits for Yankton. Boston Frick and Jace Sedlacek each doubled, with Sedlacek driving in two runs. Brennen Gilmore, Sam Gokie and Kaden Hunhoff each had a hit in the victory.
Braidon Lambert, Noah Hohm, Jack Robbins, Noah Mans and Benji Neilan each had a hit for Sioux Falls.
Gilmore pitched four innings of relief for the win. Christian Weier started, striking out four in two innings of work as he made his season debut. Lambert took the loss, striking out four in 2 1/3 innings.
Gokie tossed a six-inning no-hitter, striking out five, as Yankton won the nightcap 7-0.
Sedlacek went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Tate Beste also doubled. Feser, Eidsness and Gavin Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Cash Moet took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work.
The Reds will travel to the State 13-Under Tournament, July 29-Aug. 1 in Brookings. Yankton will open pool play on July 29 against Pierre. Sioux Falls East and host Brookings are the other two teams in the pool.
Harrisburg 4-9, Lakers 3-6
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Gold earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Lakers in youth baseball action on Friday.
Eli Kokenge and Easton Klatt each had two hits as Harrisburg downed Yankton 4-3 in the opener.
Noah Boschee, Darren Safranski and Kason Syverson each had a hit in the win.
Owen Wishon had two hits, and Cohen Zahrbock doubled for Yankton. Kael Garry had the other Lakers hit.
Safranski pitched two innings in relief of Boschee for the win. Boschee struck out six batters in five innings of work. Wishon took the loss, striking out three in his four innings of work.
Harrisburg used a pair of four-run innings to claim the nightcap 9-6.
Miles VanderWeide went 3-for-3 for Harrisburg. Kokenge and Syverson each had two hits and two RBI. Klatt doubled, and Isaac Ostrem, Boschee, Safranski and Gabe Long each had a hit.
Easton Nelson doubled and singled, and Wishon and Garry each had two hits for Yankton.
VanderWeide picked up the win in relief. Garry took the loss.
Yankton, 20-21-1, finishes the regular season at home against Sioux Falls East on Sunday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
