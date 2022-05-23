VERMILLION — Parkston built a 4-0 lead then survived a late rally to beat Vermillion in the Region 1B club high school baseball tournament on Monday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
The victory sends the Trojans, 14-4, to state, May 30-31 in Sioux Falls.
Luke Bormann doubled and singled for Parkston. Jay Storm, Will Jodozi and Maddox Brissette each had a hit in the victory.
Willis Robertson, Ben Burbach and Carter Mart each had a hit for Vermillion (14-3).
Ty Neugebauer pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, for the win. Kaleb Weber got the final two outs for the save. Jake Jensen took the loss.
Dakota Valley 4, Bon Homme 3
NORTH SIOUX CITY — A Randy Rosenquist sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh lifted Dakota Valley to a 4-3 victory over Bon Homme in the Region 1B club high school baseball tournament on Monday in North Sioux City.
The victory sends the Panthers (13-2) to state, May 30-31 in Sioux Falls.
Isaac Bruns and Brayden Major each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies, Jake Pruchniak and Brendan Barnett each had a hit in the victory.
Carter Uecker had two hits and Riley Rothschadl doubled for Bon Homme (10-4). Easton Mudder. Landon Bares and Steven Neth each had a hit.
Pruchniak went the distance in the win, striking out 12. Logan Winckler took the loss in relief of Rothschadl, who struck out 10 batters in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
PGDCWL 18, Gregory Co. 2
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers advanced to the South Dakota State Class B club high school Baseball Tournament with an 18-2 rout of Gregory County in the Region 4B qualifier round on Monday in Platte.
The Honkers put the game out of reach with a 12-run second inning.
Dawson Hoffman went 3-for-3 with a double, Grayson Hanson went 3-for-4 with four RBI and Jaxon Christensen went 3-for-3 with three RBI for the Honkers. Joey Foxley doubled and singled. Caden Foxley also had two hits. Caden Oberbroekling also doubled. Oakley Kott and Jackson Neuman each had a hit in the victory.
Trey Murry had two of Gregory’s five hits, both doubles. Gunnar Stephens also had a double. Gannon Thomas and Bryce Frank each had a hit.
Hoffman pitched three innings for the won. Frank took the loss.
First Round
Vermillion 13, Canton 3
VERMILLION — Vermillion claimed a 13-3 victory over Canton in the opening round of Region 1B play on Monday at Prentis Park.
T.J. Tracy went 2-for-2 with three RBI for Vermillion. Jake Jensen tripled. Charlie Ward had a hit, three runs scored and three RBI. Ben Burbach had a hit and three RBI. Willis Robertson and Carter Mart each had a hit. Jack Kratz scored three times in the victory.
Matthew Anderson had two of Canton’s four hits. Kadin Huyser and Braxton Mulder each had a hit.
Tim Dixon pitched a complete game in the five-inning contest, striking out four. Mulder took the loss.
Bon Homme 4, Wagner 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Bon Homme built an early lead and claimed a 4-1 victory over Wagner in the opening round of Region 1B play on Monday in North Sioux City.
Landon Smith doubled and singled for Bon Homme. Carter Uecker, Logan Winckler, Landon Schmidt and Landon Bares each had a hit in the victory.
Nolan Dvorak doubled for Wagner. Matt Link and Christian Doom each had a hit.
Uecker picked up the win, striking out 10. Dvorak took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
Parkston 11, EPJ 2
VERMILLION — Parkston rallied from an early deficit, scoring in each of the first five innings of an 11-2 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the opening round of Region 1B play on Monday at Prentis Park.
Ty Neugebauer went 2-for-3 with a home run for Parkston. Maddox Brissette also had two hits. Brayden Jervik doubled. Luke Bormann and Will Jodozi each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Geary went 3-for-3 for EPJ. Levi Miller doubled. Benjamin Swatek and Noah Larson each had a hit for the Huskies.
Bormann pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out four, for the win. Swatek took the loss.
Dakota Valley 10, Centerville 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley’s Beau Pollema held Centerville to one hit in a five-inning contest as the Panthers blanked the Tornadoes 10-0 in the opening round of Region 1B play on Monday in North Sioux City.
Isaac Bruns went 3-for-4 for Dakota Valley. Tyler Schutte had a pair of hits. Ashton Pick doubled. Randy Rosenquist, Jake Pruchniak, Brendan Barnett and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
A Cole Edberg doubled was the lone Centerville hit.
Pollema struck out seven in the win. Logan Bobzin took the loss.
PGDCWL 10, Lead-Deadwood 0
PLATTE — Hayes Rabenberg tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers downed Lead-Deadwood 10-0 in the opening round of Region 4B play on Monday in Platte.
Dawson Hoffman had three of the Honkers’ six hits. Caden Foxley had a pair of hits. Jackson Neuman added a hit.
Rabenberg struck out eight in the victory. Sam Kooima took the loss despite striking out nine in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.