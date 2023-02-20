WAGNER — The Beresford Watchdogs went on a 32-25 run in the second to get the comeback 54-49 win over the Wagner Red Raiders in boys’ basketball.
Beresford (15-5) was led by Tate VanOtterloo’s double-double, he scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds in the game. VanOtterloo scored his 1000th point in the game. Aidan Hamm followed with 11 points.
Preston McFayden led the Red Raiders (8-12) with 18 points. Carter Cournoyer grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the team.
This was the last regular season game for both teams and will begin post season play next week.
BERESFORD (15-5) 9 13 17 15 — 54
WAGNER (8-12) 13 11 6 19 — 49
Viborg-Hurley 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60
DELL RAPIDS — Viborg-Hurley built a 34-23 halftime lead and held on for a 63-60 victory over Dell Rapids St. Mary in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Kobee Sherman finished with 25 points and four assists for Viborg-Hurley (17-2). Brady Schroedermeier had 14 points. Nick Hanson added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots in the victory.
For St. Mary, Trevon Beckman scored 17 points and Nic Gaspar had 15 points to lead the way. C.J. Smith added 12 points.
Viborg-Hurley finishes the regular season at home against Madison on Friday. St. Mary travels to Centerville on Thursday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (17-2) 15 19 14 15 — 63
DR ST. MARY (14-4) 16 7 14 23 — 60
Mitchell Christian 48, Centerville 47
CENTERVILLE —The Mitchel Christian Golden Eagles overcame a nine-point deficit at halftime to get a 48-47 win over the Centerville Tornadoes in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Aiden Lieber put up 22 points in the game to lead the Golden Eagles (8-12). Braedon Nebelsick followed with 16 points.
Centerville (9-9) was led by Logan Bobzin’s 12 points and Alec Austin’s 10 points.
Mitchell Christian starts post season play next week. Centerville hosts Sioux Falls Lutheran today (Tuesday).
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (8-12) 9 9 11 19 — 48
CENTERVILLE (9-9) 16 11 10 10 — 47
Elk Point-Jefferson 65, West Central 45
HARTFORD — Elk Point-Jefferson beat West Central 65-45 in a Dakota XII Conference game on Monday.
Elk Point-Jefferson (14-5) was led by Evan Fornia, who put up 20 points. Jakob Scarmon scored 14 points to follow.
Crew Heier scored 12 points for West Central (10-10) to lead the team. Erik Seten followed with 11 points.
Both teams are now done with regular season play and will start post season next week.
Canton 58, Vermillion 54
VERMILLION — Canton scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to force an overtime in boys’ basketball on Monday. The Canton C-Hawks were able to hold the Vermillion Tanagers to three points in overtime to get a 58-54 win.
Jacob Vandeweerd picked up a double-double in the game for Canton (9-10), scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Derek Tieszen led the team in scoring with 18 points.
The Tanagers (9-11) had two players hit double digits in scoring to lead the team. Zoan Robinson scored 17 points, while Trey Hansen put up 15 points.
This was the last regular season game for both teams, with post season play starting next week.
CANTON (9-10) 20 7 7 17 7 — 58
VERMILLION (9-11) 14 15 14 8 3 — 54
Irene-Wakonda 62, Bon Homme 48
IRENE — Irene-Wakonda scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to get a 62-48 win over Bon Homme in boys’ basketball action.
Irene-Wakonda (9-11) had two separate players get double-doubles in the game. Jake Kuhl scored 18 points and had 15 rebounds. Dashel Spurrell had 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Chapin Cooper put up 17 points to lead Bon Homme (6-14). Logan Winckler followed with 14 points.
Both teams are finished with regular season play and are set to begin post season play next week.
BON HOMME (6-14) 20 10 10 8 — 48
IRENE-WAKONDA (9-11) 6 24 7 25 — 62
Gregory 70, AC-DC 49
GREGORY — The Gregory Gorillas were able to get a 70-49 win over the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder in a Class B boys’ matchup.
Daniel Mitchell picked up a double-double in the game for Gregory (14-6), scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Lincoln Juracek led the team in scoring with 18 points.
Garth Maas and Tyson Cournoyer each scored 19 points, with Maas also recording nine rebounds, four assists and four steals, for AC-DC (0-20). Hunter Loeffler had 10 rebounds. Sabas DeHaan added four assists.
Both teams will begin regional play next week.
ANDES CENT.-DC (0-20) 4 7 12 26 - 49
GREGORY (14-6) 22 21 18 9 - 70
