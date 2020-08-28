CROSS COUNTRY
HARTINGTON INV.
Aug. 27 at Hartington, Neb.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TOP 10: 1, Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek 23:46.00; 2, Abby White, Plainview 24:25.56; 3, Sara Burbach, Hartington 24:49.64; 4, Lindsey Bolling, Battle Creek 26:30.18; 6, Makenzie Arens, Hartington 27:10.64; 7, Riley Wagner, Osmond 27:23.15; 8, Jessica Opfer, Hartington 27:29.71; 9, Alexis Bodlak, Pender 27:45.90; 10, Sophie Philgrin, Battle Creek 28:05.89
BOYS’ DIVISION
TOP 10: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington 16:31.77; 2, Hunter Oestreich, Battle Creek 19:12.32; 3, Grant Lander, Homer 19:24.99; 4, Johnson Chishiba, Osmond 19:29.36; 5, Graysen Schultze, Osmond 19:29.96; 6, Brody Taylor, Ponca 20:13.35; 7, Griffin Claussen, Neligh-Oakdale 20:32.33; 8, Nathan Breitbarth, Pender 20:38.22; 9, Riley Kuehn, Hartington 20:40.64; 10, Ashton Higgins, Neligh-Oakdale 20:46.98
GOLF
HILLCREST GOLF & CC
TWO-MAN BEST BALL LEAGUE
8/27 RESULTS: 1, Semmler-Erlandson 64; T2, Lammers-Brandt 65; T2, Larson-Connot 65; T2, Vig-Thompson-Clough 65; 5, Eisenbraun-Van Maanen-Husman 66; 6, Ness-Fitzgerald-Thieman 68; T7, Fokken-Hiltunen 69; T7, Eichfeld-Youngblom 69; T9, Pierce-Anderson 70; T9, Henderson-Henderson 70
8/20 RESULTS: 1, Lammers-Brandt 58; 2, Semmler-Erlandson 64; T3, Fokken-Hiltunen 67; T3, Eisenbraun-Van Maanen 67; T5, Vig-Thompson 68; T5, Eichfeld-Youngblom 68; 7, Ness-Fitzgerald 69; 8, Larson-Connot 71; T9, Pierce-Anderson-Lorensen 72; T9, Henderson-Henderson-Gubbels 72
FINAL STANDINGS: 1, Lammers-Brandt 185; 2, Larson-Connot 195; 3, Semmler-Erlandson 196; T4, Eisenbraun-Van Maanen 199; T4, Vig-Thompson 199; 6, Fokken-Hiltunen 200; 7, Ness-Fitzgerald 201; 8, Eichfeld-Youngblom 203; 9, Henderson-Henderson 204; 10, Pierce-Anderson 207
8/27 MEN’S DAY EVENT
Flight 1
FIRST: Weiland, Orton, Megard, Lorensen 245
SECOND: Van Maanen, Larson, Larson, Anderson 245
THIRD: Schramm, Husman, Strahl, Semmler 246
Flight 2
FIRST: Neukirck, Lammers, Schlingman, Brandt 241
SECOND: Dooley, Heine, Thompson, Meyer 249
THIRD: Meyer, Tramp, Thomsen, King 253
8/27 MEN’S SKINS
GROSS: No. 2, Scott Hiltunen; No. 7, Devin Anderson; No. 8, Anderson; No. 10, Hiltunen; No. 15, Denny Fokken; No. 16, Dan Megard; No. 17, Hiltunen
NET FLIGHT 1: No. 6, Dan Orton; No. 7, Matt Erlandson; No. 9, James Henderson; No. 11, Pat King; No. 13, Ryan Henderson; No. 18, Jim Fitzgerald
NET FLIGHT 2: No. 3, Rodger Brandt; No. 7, Larry Meyer; No. 8, Jim Schlingman; No. 9, Bill Bobzin; No. 14, Jim Tramp
8/26 SENIOR DAY EVENT
Cal Carlson-Rudy Gerstner halved Bill Bobzin-Jon Wibbels 4&2, L 4&2, halved
Barry O’Connell-J. Hubner def. Dan Lammers-Steve Slowey 2&1, 3&1, 4&3
Dave O’Brien-Mark Yonke def. Hank Petersen-Robert Haar 2&1, 4&2, 4&3
John Ehret-Terry Frick def. Don Munson-Mike Rhorer 3&1, 1 up, 5&4
John Sternquist-Pat King def. Jim Tramp-Norm Willard L 2&1, 4&3, 3&1
Don Neukirck-Rodger Brandt def. Dan Eisenbraun-Joe Vig halved, 3&2, 3&2
Cal Riesgaard-Dan Swanda def. Robert Zacher-Roger Thompson 2&1, halved, 4&3
Chuck Olsen-Ken Bertsch def. Cyril Groetken-Neil Connot 5&4, 2&1, 6&4
8/25 LADIES DAY EVENT
FIRST: Denise Morrow, Sue Gengler, Stacy Schramm, Patti Vig 172
SECOND: Joan Lammers, Marla Neukirch, Carla Schlingman, Tena Becker 177
THIRD: Lori Ibarolle, Mark Frick, Lynette Bruening, Jane Pugh 179
8/25 LADIES NET SKINS
RESULTS: No. 1, Carla Schlingman; No. 4, Mary Frick; No. 5, Jane Pugh; No. 6, Linda Frick; No. 10, Lisa Berry; No. 11, Sue Gengler; No. 13, Denise Morrow; No. 14, Schlingman; No. 16, Schlingman; No. 18, Gengler
8/20 MEN’S DAY EVENT
Flight 1
FIRST: Chance, Larson, Garry, Nelson 148
SECOND: Eichfeld, Zacher, Youngblom, Semmler 133
THIRD: Lammers, Johnson, Ewald, Schaefer 132
Flight 2
FIRST: Meyer, Haar, King, Ibarolle 152
SECOND: Brandt, Tramp, Gubbels, Neukirch 142
THIRD: Connot, Thompson, Groetken, Hughes 137
8/20 MEN’S SKINS
GROSS: No. 1, Dan Semmler; No. 3, Ryan Elwood; No. 6, Semmler; No. 9, Denny Fokken; No. 10, Kyle Repp; No. 14, Fokken; No. 18, Elwood
NET FLIGHT 1: No. 1, Dan Semmler; No. 6, Semmler; No. 12, Jeff Wolfgram; No. 13, Jim Fitzgerald; No. 14, Denny Fokken; No. 15, Ward Youngblom 15
NET FLIGHT 2: No. 7, Ryan Garry; No. 8, Dan Lammers; No. 9, Roger Thompson; No. 10, Larry Meyer; No. 13, Rodger Brandt; No. 16, Garry; No. 17, Robert Haar; No. 18, Michael Pietila
FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Roncalli 28, Webster 7
Alcester-Hudson 50, Centerville 2
Bon Homme 45, Menno/Marion 42
Bridgewater-Emery 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 6
Britton-Hecla 36, Waverly-South Shore 6
Brookings 32, Huron 23
Canistota-Freeman 14, DeSmet 12
Chester 44, Avon 8
Corsica/Stickney 44, Irene-Wakonda 12
Dell Rapids 27, Lennox 18
Dell Rapids St. Mary 26, Castlewood 6
Edgemont 51, Crawford, Neb. 0
Florence/Henry 36, Deubrook 8
Gayville-Volin 12, Colman-Egan 6
Gregory 38, Burke 20
Groton Area 48, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 16
Hamlin 28, Deuel 24
Herreid/Selby Area 60, North Border 52
Hot Springs 13, Newcastle, Wyo. 7
Howard 50, Scotland 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 0
Kadoka Area 36, Jones County/White River 8
Langford 41, Faulkton 12
Lemmon/McIntosh 70, Newell 0
Lyman 24, Kimball/White Lake 12
Madison 22, Dakota Valley 16
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Flandreau 12
Milbank 29, Wahpeton, N.D. 14
Mitchell 55, Douglas 28
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
New Underwood 20, Rapid City Christian 7
O Gorman 43, Rapid City Stevens 0
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Great Plains Lutheran 8
Parker 22, Elkton-Lake Benton 20
Philip 58, Hill City 12
Pierre 37, Sturgis Brown 0
Sioux Falls Washington 28, Aberdeen Central 21
Sioux Valley 12, Tri-Valley 6
Sisseton 34, Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 14
Stanley County 14, Chamberlain 0
Tea Area 27, Canton 21
Timber Lake 64, Faith 14
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 26, Colome 20
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 44, Lead-Deadwood 6
Vermillion 35, Belle Fourche 0
Viborg-Hurley 46, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Wagner 40, Beresford 34
Wall 22, Sully Buttes 0
Warner 42, Potter County 0
West Central 42, Custer 19
Winner 36, St. Thomas More 7
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Garretson 3
Yankton 58, Spearfish 10
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Adams Central 35, Holdrege 0
Amherst 45, Alma 12
Archbishop Bergan 41, Yutan 13
Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Auburn 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Tekamah-Herman 24
Battle Creek 58, Central City 50
Bayard 26, Morrill 20
Bennington 54, Grand Island Northwest 31
Bertrand 49, Overton 6
Bridgeport 35, Sidney 7
Burwell 50, West Holt 15
Cambridge 28, Sutherland 8
Central Valley 68, Fullerton 36
Centura 14, Hershey 6
Chadron 26, Chase County 0
Cody-Kilgore 25, Paxton 12
Columbus 13, Scottsbluff 0
Columbus Lakeview 62, Boys Town 0
Dorchester 58, Meridian 32
Edgemont, S.D. 51, Crawford 0
Elkhorn Valley 38, Summerland 12
Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Mead 6
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 26
Falls City 28, Platteview 18
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Fremont 31, Lincoln Northeast 14
Gibbon 23, Sandy Creek 15
Gretna 30, Lincoln Southwest 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O’Neill 16
Hastings 35, McCook 14
Heartland 72, Giltner 26
Heartland Lutheran 63, Elba 32
Hi-Line 32, Arapahoe 14
Howells/Dodge 48, East Butler 28
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14
Kenesaw 60, Axtell 2
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14
Lawrence-Nelson 66, High Plains Community 30
Lincoln Christian 38, Syracuse 0
Lincoln East 40, Lincoln Pius X 20
Lincoln Lutheran 24, Omaha Concordia 14
Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln High 19
Lincoln Southeast 14, Kearney 10
Loomis 42, Blue Hill 36
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14
Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8
Millard South 33, Millard North 0
Minden 28, Fairbury 8
Mitchell 40, Alliance 14
Nebraska City 36, Schuyler 6
Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30
Norfolk 21, Bellevue East 7
Norris 28, Elkhorn 18
North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13
North Platte 13, Aurora 6
Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0
Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20
Omaha Gross Catholic 7, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3
Omaha Skutt Catholic 35, Omaha Roncalli 19
Osceola 69, Riverside 36
Papillion-LaVista 40, Papillion-LaVista South 11
Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21
Pierce 55, St. Paul 38
Pleasanton 54, Brady 26
Ralston 38, Beatrice 27
Raymond Central 21, Fillmore Central 13
Seward 26, Lexington 7
Silver Lake 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40
Southern 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20
Southwest 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Spalding Academy 47, Harvard 40
Sterling 65, Hampton 6
Sutton 22, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Torrington, Wyo. 24, Gering 6
Wahoo 40, Columbus Scotus 0
Waverly 49, Elkhorn North 0
Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10
Weeping Water 40, Freeman 8
West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
York 35, Crete 6
VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-10, 25-20, 25-13
T.F. Riggs def. Rapid City Central, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-8
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Harvard def. Spalding Academy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12
Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Brady, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
Schuyler def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-10, 25-12
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Bellevue West Tournament
Pool A
Bellevue West def. Millard South, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 25-15, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-11
Pool B
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 27-25
Pool C
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-18
Pool D
Omaha Marian def. Western Christian, Iowa
