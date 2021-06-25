MITCHELL — Yankton Legion Post 12 used a three-run fourth inning to defeat Aberdeen Smittys in its first game of the day Friday in Mitchell.
Joe Gokie drove in three runs on 3-of-3 hitting at the plate in the opening game. Drew Ryken, Connor Teichroew and Landon Loecker added one hit and one RBI each. Rugby Ryken, Jace McCorkell, Lucas Kampshoff and Mac Ryken added one hit apiece.
Nick Clemens drove in two runs off two hits for Aberdeen Smittys. Aiden McCafferty added two hits and Matt Felock one. Brock Martin drove in one run.
Drew Ryken struck out seven batters in a complete game on the mound for Post 12. He earned the win. Tyler Hoffman pitched four innings giving up four runs for Aberdeen Smittys.
Mitchell 11, Yankton 3
MITCHELL — Two Mitchell players had three hits each as Mitchell downed Yankton 11-3 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Ty Neugebauer went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Mitchell. Seth Muth had three hits and two RBI. Nick Lord posted a triple and two RBI. Jake Helleloid doubled, Jacob Schumaker had a hit and two RBI, and Jonah Schmidt and Landon Waddell each had a hit in the victory.
Rugby Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Drew Ryken, Joe Gokie, Austin Wagner, Jace McCorkell and Lucas Kampshoff each had a hit.
Dylan Soulek struck out five over six innings for the win. Landon Loecker took the loss.
Yankton, 11-16, hosts Renner in a doubleheader on Monday.
Wessington Springs-Woonsocket 8, Parkston 7
PARKSTON — Wessington Springs-Woonsocket rallied from deficits of 4-0 and 7-2 to claim an 8-7 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Landon Cleveland went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for WSW. Mason Schelske doubled and singled, drinving in two. Caden Slykhuis also had two hits. Clay Olinger posted a double and two RBI. Dylan Schimke and Tyler Kole each added a hit.
Logan Heidinger went 4-for-4 for Parkston. Isaak Bialas doubled and singled. Kade Bialas and Regan Weber each recorded a double. Payton Albrecht added a hit.
Cade Mohling pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Isaak Bialas took the loss, also in relief.
Parkston, 4-3, travels to Alexandria on Saturday.
Scotland-Menno at Platte-Geddes, ccd.
PLATTE — The Scotland-Menno at Platte-Geddes American Legion baseball game, scheduled for Friday in Platte, was called after 1 ½ innings due to rain.
The game was tied 2-2 when play was stopped. The game has been cancelled and will not be made up.
Platte-Geddes, 3-1, travels to Alexandria to face Hanson on Monday.
