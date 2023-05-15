SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty finished ninth out of 12 teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Sports Trophy standings, announced Monday.
Dordt won the title, leading the women’s standings and tying Concordia for first in the men’s standings. Concordia was second overall, followed by Northwestern and Doane.
