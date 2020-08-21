VIBORG — Conner Kessler rushed for three touchdowns as the defending Class 9AA champion Viborg-Hurley Cougars blew past the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars in a 58-6 opening night victory Friday in Viborg.
Kessler finished with 81 yards on 14 carries, while quarterback Chase Mason ran for 110 yards with two touchdowns and also passed for 155 yards and a touchdown.
The Cougars’ defense was also solid, as they held the Jaguars to six points while Calvin Rasmussen returned an interception to the end zone in the first quarter. Rasmussen also hauled in a touchdown reception.
For the Jaguars, Cole Feenstra scored the lone touchdown on a carry in the first quarter. Quarterback Brendan Wentland also threw for 65 yards and rushed for 15 yards on the night.
The Jaguars will look to get their first win of the year next Friday in Irene against the Irene-Wakonda Eagles. The Cougars, meanwhile, will look to extend their 13-game winning streak in Lake Preston next Friday against the Arlington/Lake Preston Badgers.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (0-1) 6 0 0 0 — 6
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-0) 14 14 24 6 — 58
Canistota-Freeman 46, Chester Area 0
CANISTOTA — Isiah Robertson and Tyce Ortman each eclipsed 100 rushing yards for defending Class 9A champion Canistota-Freeman in a 46-0 shutout of Chester Area in Friday night’s season opener in Canistota.
Robertson ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Ortman carried the ball six times for 106 yards and four touchdowns. Ortman, also the quarterback for the Pride, completed 4-of-9 passes for 66 yards.
The other touchdown for Canistota-Freeman came on a run by Blake Anderson. Logan Katzer caught three passes for 58 yards.
For Chester Area, Max McGreevy ran for 37 yards and Stratton Eppard passed for 27 yards but was intercepted twice.
Next Friday, Canistota-Freeman visits De Smet and Chester Area visits Avon.
CHESTER AREA (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
CANIST.-FREEMAN (1-0) 26 12 0 8 — 46
Platte-Geddes 42, Bon Homme 7
TYNDALL — Platte-Geddes opened its football season with a convincing 42-7 victory over defending Class 9AA runner-up Bon Homme on Friday night in Tyndall.
Chase Varilek scored on touchdown runs of 33 and 20 yards for Platte-Geddes, which built a 21-7 halftime lead and kept Bon Homme out of the end zone after the first quarter.
Isaac Crownover led the hometown Cavaliers with 73 rushing yards, including a touchdown. Riley Rothschadl passed for 141 yards and ran for 43 yards, and Kaleb Kubal caught three passes for 71 yards.
Next Friday, Bon Homme visits Menno-Marion in Menno.
PLATTE-GEDDES (1-0) 6 15 7 14 — 42
BON HOMME (0-1) 7 0 0 0 — 7
Scotland 22, Irene-Wakonda 0
SCOTLAND — Stephen Johnson rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns to help the Scotland Highlanders defeat Irene-Wakonda 22-0 in Friday night’s season opener in Scotland.
Johnson carried the ball 19 times, and had touchdown runs of 19, 7 and 2 yards. Scotland amassed 269 yards on the ground and held the Eagles to 58 rushing yards.
Dawson Bietz passed for 42 yards and Turner Nicholson also ran for 46 yards for Scotland. Jordan Gall paced the defense with nine tackles. The Highlanders visit Howard next Friday.
For Irene-Wakonda, Christian Anderson passed for 49 yards, Dashel Spurrell rushed for 32 yards and Dieken Bahm caught two passes for 34 yards. Garrett Libby intercepted a pass on defense. The Eagles host Corsica-Stickney next Friday in Irene.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCOTLAND (1-0) 0 8 14 0 — 22
Alcester-Hudson 42, Avon 0
AVON — Jovey Christensen lead the Alcester-Hudson Cubs to a dominant 42-0 victory over the Avon Pirates in Avon on Friday night.
The junior running back rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, including a 57-yard touchdown run just 27 seconds into the game. Alex Winquist was also a force for the Cubs, rushing for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while also anchoring the Cubs’ defense with 11.5 tackles.
As for the Pirates, Brady Pierema rushed for 68 yards on 15 carries while also leading the Avon defense with seven tackles.
The Cubs will look to keep up the excellent play next Friday when they host Centerville. Avon, meanwhile, will look to bounce back against Chester Area next Friday in Avon.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-0) 14 6 14 8 — 42
AVON (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gregory 46, Gayville-Volin 8
GAYVILLE — The Gregory Gorillas used 31 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to a 56-8 victory over the Gayville-Volin Raiders on Friday night in Gayville.
Coy Determan led the Gorillas to the dominate victory, throwing for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 10-17 passing. One of those touchdown passes landed in the hands of Kade Stakel, who caught four passes for 91 yards in addition to his touchdown reception.
The Gorillas were just as dominate on the ground attack, as Jordan Vosika rushed for two touchdowns and 102 yards while Stakel also had a 23-yard touchdown run.
For the Raiders, Nate Quatier shined with a touchdown and 149 yards on 10-19 passing, while Andrew Gustad was the top receiver with 83 yards on four receptions.
Now, the Raiders will prepare to travel to Colman-Egan on Friday. Gregory, meanwhile, will look to continue their hot start next Friday when they travel to Burke.
GREGORY (1-0) 8 7 24 7 – 46
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (0-1) 0 8 0 0 – 8
Arlington-Lake Preston 50, Parker 12
PARKER — Tate Larsen rushed for 199 yards and quarterback Jasper Denison combined for three touchdowns in Arlington-Lake Preston’s season-opening 50-12 victory over Parker on Friday night in Parker.
Larsen had a touchdown run and also returned an interception on defense for a touchdown, and Dennis had two scores on the ground and a touchdown pass to Christopher Wallace. Carter Malone and Dylan Singrey ran for scores.
For Parker, Colby Olson rushed for 88 yards and a score, Jaivyn DeBoer added a rushing touchdown and Lane Wieman ran for 30 yards.
ARLINGTON-LAKE PRESTON (1-0) 6 22 16 6 — 50
PARKER (0-1) 6 0 0 6 — 12
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Parkston 19
WOLSEY — Marty Gohn ran wild with 235 yards and five touchdowns as Wolsey-Wessington opened its season with a 34-19 home victory over Parkston on Friday night.
Keegan Haider added 83 yards on the ground for Wolsey-Wessington and Tristan Abbot caught three passes. Jake Williams led the defense with seven tackles, including two sacks.
For Parkston, Cole Prunty ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Max Scott hauled in four passes for 65 yards. Brayden Jervik recorded 11 tackles and Prunty added nine tackles.
