SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s tennis won six of the seven singles matches and earned a 6-1 Summit League dual win over Oral Roberts on Friday afternoon inside the Huether Family Match Pointe.
The Coyotes, winning the doubles point after wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, moved to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in Summit League play.
Anna Marija Bukina and Jana Lazarevic got the match off to a good start with a 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Habiba Aly and Natka Kmoskova then clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles.
“So proud of the ladies today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “This was another must-win match and they delivered. Another great doubles session putting us up. Jana and Buki played amazing for us.”
Oral Roberts evened the match at 1-1 before South Dakota rolled of five straight singles wins to close it out.
Aly, a senior, posted a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles to move to 6-3 overall on the season.
Yulia Almiron Solano made it 2-1 Coyotes with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
The wins kept coming as Berta Girbau moved to 7-2 with a 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles, Bukina won in a third set tie-breaker at No. 6 singles and Kmoskova earned a 7-6, 7-6 win at No. 3 singles.
“Singles was a battle,” said Barnett. “We got down early on some courts but fought and played with so much heart and grit for each other.
“Yulia and Biba played so well to put us up 3-1 quick and Berta again delivered. Nat and Buki fought and fought and just refused to lose today. So proud of this team for finding a way this week.”
South Dakota is at home again with matches against Western Illinois on Saturday and North Dakota on Sunday.
