Historic.
That might be the easiest way to define the Yankton Press & Dakotan Boys’ Athlete of the Year Matthew Mors’ basketball career at Yankton High School. But for Mors, it was more than just basketball.
“The relationships part and those started from such a young age when I was young at Bucks camp as a fourth and fifth grader,” Mors said, “The relationships I formed and the friends I’ve made, those will be lifetime long friends that I’ll have forever, and it’s weird because it all stems from basketball.”
Mors tallied 2,707 career points, fourth most in state history, and averaged 24.2 points per game during his senior season at YHS. He tallied career bests in rebounds (195), steals (160) and blocked shots (159).
“Those accolades, they are important to me after the fact, because I think it is in recognition for everything I had accomplished,” Mors said. “It’s also a team accomplishment, whether that’s a state title, all-state or all-time scoring, it’s all tied into a team thing.”
Mors earned the Class AA Player of the Year and a first-team All-State selection this season. He set two Class AA records, one for a fourth straight first team selection and another for a fifth all-state selection overall.
“Obviously Matthew is a once in a generation type talent,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “A lot of coaches don’t get the opportunity to coach an athlete like that. It was not only that Matthew was a great athlete, but a really good kid. We experienced some of the highest highs and lowest lows together. It was quite the journey.”
Mors is now at the University of Wisconsin where he is redshirting this season to work on his game. Mors knew he always wanted to play basketball, and wanted to play Division I basketball someday. He set big goals from day one and as reach many of them already.
“I’ve always had really lofty goals for myself,” Mors said. “I know as a kid, my dad was a high school coach in Freeman, and one of those goals at the time, when I thought I would be living in Freeman, was to play/start as a seventh grader.”
Well, it may not have been Freeman, by a seventh grade Matthew Mors was playing varisty minutes for the Yankton Bucks. Even then, the accolades weren’t his focus.
“He didn’t care about the attention and accolades even though he was getting that,” Haynes. “He just wanted to do whatever he could to help the team win… He wasn’t cocky, or arrogant or saying it’s all because of me.”
Jump forward two years, and a freshman Mors won a state title for the Bucks, his only state championship.
“It was definitely an adjustment because I remember coming into the state tournament, no one picked us, or really knew anything about us, but I remember on my Instagram account, it was private, and throughout the weekend, I gained probably 3,000 or 4,000 followers,” Mors said.
And as a freshman, the star and Yankton’s poster-child for the next three years and beyond was born.
“I would go to the mall or go out to eat and be signing autographs for kids or taking picutres with people or having people I have never met in my life come up and talk to me, anywhere in the state,” Mors said.
As the star grew, things weren’t always easy. There was the buzzer-beater against Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the semifinals Mors’ sophomore year and the COVID-19 cancellation of the 2020 state tournament. But life goes by quickly, and Mors got one final goodbye in 2021.
“The favorite part about my senior year would just be the last home game in the Yankton just getting a round of applause, that’s something I’ll never forget,” Mors said. “The next hing would be at the state tournament, playing with my buddies, my best friends. The last thing would be checking out of my last high school game for Yankton and having my little brother come in for me, and it also makes me emotional talking about it now. That’s something I’ll never forget.”
And Yankton won’t be forgetting Matthew Mors anytime soon. Now, there is a generation of young kids who aspire to be like him, play like him.
“For me, it’s bigger than basketball, because it really was,” Mors said. “I didn’t really think about it at the time, but during my career, I did have an impact on kids in the Yankton community or across the state, and I just really hope that they can push themselves to be the best player that they can.”
For those around Mors during his six years, it was nothing more than an honor.
“Just such a privilege to coach Matthew for six years,” Haynes said. “Not only that, but just to spend so much time with him. It was pretty unique, some of the experiences we went through, and over those six years we experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows together. Our teams wouldn’t trade the journey in for anything. And that’s just because Matthew was such a fund kid to be around for those six years.”
The accolades speak for themselves, but for Matthew, it really was bigger than basketball.
“Just to think that I had an impact on the younger generation means I’m doing something right, not only on the court but off the court,” Mors said. “I’m giving my game back, and using my talents and abilities to help other, because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
Previous P&D Male Athlete Of The Year Honorees
2006, Adam Broders, Bloomfield
2007, Riley Reiff, Parkston
2008, Earv Archambeau, Avon
2009, Robert Kokesh, Wagner
2010, Cory Jacobsen, Viborg
2011, Kyle McKelvey, Beresford
2012, Alex Kocer, Wagner
2013, J.J. Hejna, Yankton
2014, Brady Hale, Yankton
2015, Gabe King, Irene-Wakonda
2016, Zack Anderson, Parker
2017, Trey King, Irene-Wakonda
2018, Josh Crownover, Bon Homme
2019, Matthew Mors, Yankton
2020, Cooper Cornemann, Yankton
2021, Matthew Mors, Yankton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.