The Yankton Gazelles softball team returns several top players from a squad that went 17-12 a year ago.
First-year head coach Kim Velk hopes that experience will push the Gazelles even further this season.
The varsity squad is being kept small this year with the goal of providing more overall opportunities to compete for athletes.
“We have enough to have three teams (varsity, junior varsity, sophomore) at the high school level,” Velk said. “We want our JV and sophomore kids to get as much playing time as they can, develop their skills so they can be on varsity with us.”
While Yankton is fielding three teams at the high school level, they are being treated as one unit, Velk said.
“One thing we’ve been stressing is that we are one team, whether it’s JV, varsity, sophomore, middle school,” she said. “We are going to do a lot of shifting between teams throughout the season. We want girls to continue to work hard.”
The Gazelles will primarily rely on junior Grace Behrns (9-6, 5.13 ERA, 67 K in 75 IP; .291, 4 doubles, 10 RBI) and senior Regan Garry in the pitching circle this season.
The other eight positions in the field will be filled by a mix of versatile athletes: seniors Addison Binde (.357, 4 HR, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 19 RBI), Annika Gordon (.392, 3 HR, 7 doubles, 2 triples. 24 RBI), Paige Hatch, Lainie Keller (.267, 2 doubles, 8 RBI) and Camryn Zoeller, juniors Elle Feser (.461, 6 HR, 6 doubles, 4 triples, 29 RBI), Hannah Sailer, Brooklyn Townsend (.311, 2 HR, 11 RBI) and Tori Vellek (.286, 9 RBI), and sophomore Olivia Binde.
“We really do have a lot of versatile players, players who are not strictly a catcher or a first baseman or an outfielder,” Velk said. “We may move some players out of their summer (travel team) positions to fall positions that help the team more.”
Yankton opens the season on Monday, hosting the newly-opened Sioux Falls Jefferson in its debut. The Gazelles have a doubleheader scheduled against each Class A opponent, leading up to state Oct. 1-2 in Sioux Falls.
For the Gazelles, the bar is set high.
“With us having such good athletes and with how well they work with one another, we have high expectations,” Velk said. “We expect to be in the running for a state championship.”
Coaching varsity with Velk are Doug Marquardt and Tyler Behrens (pitching). Gazelles alumni Elsie Marquardt and Faith Sparks will handle the JV program, with Sam Stanage and Michael Suhr running the sophomore team.
2021 Schedule
8/16 vs. S.F. Jefferson DH, 6 p.m.
8/17 at Mitchell DH, 6 p.m.
8/24 at Sioux Falls Lincoln DH, 6 p.m.
8/26 vs. O’Gorman DH, 6 p.m.
8/31 at S.F. Roosevelt DH, 6 p.m.
9/3-4 Rapid City Trip TBA
9/9 at Watertown DH, 6 p.m.
9/13 vs. S.F. Washington DH, 6 p.m.
9/14 vs. Brookings DH, 6 p.m.
9/18 ESD Tourn. (Site TBA) TBA
9/20 vs. Harrisburg DH, 6 p.m.
9/23 at Brandon Valley DH, 6 p.m.
10/1-2 State (Sioux Falls) TBA
