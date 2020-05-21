South Dakota swimming and diving team member Josh Sorbe and Sioux Falls golfer J.J. Cooney have been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s At-Large for their respective divisions, announced Thursday.
Sorbe, a senior, earns a repeat honor to the team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). He will now appear on the national ballot for Academic All-America.
Sorbe, who carries a 4.0 GPA in economics and political science, was a four-year contributor to the Coyote swimming and diving teams. Sorbe, a 2019 Truman Scholar and past student-body president, provided team points in three events each at the Summit League Championships all four seasons he competed.
Sorbe (Brookings) contributed 11 points as a senior at the Summit League Championships finishing 10th in the 1650 free, 14th in the 400 IM and 16th in the 500 free. He helped the Coyotes post a team runner-up finish for the third-straight season and the team’s 706.5 points were a school record for a Summit League Championships.
A native of Pickstown, Cooney competed in six events in 2019-20 and totaled 13 rounds of golf. Cooney, who ranked fifth in the NSIC with a 73.54 round average, carded a best round of 69 which came in the second round of play at the Watkins Invitational, as he won the competition in a playoff while recording a program-best two-round total of 140 (71-69).
Cooney earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration and Entrepreneurial Studies this May and will be enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program this fall as he will complete his final year of athletic competition at USF. The standout golfer had three top-10 finishes in 2019-20 and now has 16 top-10 finishes in his career with five top-five finishes and an individual title. Twice, Cooney led USF to eighth place finishes at the NSIC Championships with a fifth place team finish in 2018-19. In his career, he has made 5,454 shots in 73 rounds for a 74.71 career stroke average.
Eligible student-athletes must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average, have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests, completed one full academic year at the institution, reached sophomore athletic eligibility and be nominated by their institutions’ sports information director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.