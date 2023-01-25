Coyotes Host Western Illinois, St. Thomas
The South Dakota bench reacts to a three-pointer by Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, left of bench players, during the Coyotes’ Summit League women’s basketball game against North Dakota State earlier this season. USD, fresh off a 2-0 road weekend, hosts Western Illinois today (Thursday) and St. Thomas on Saturday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — Even with another curveball being thrown at the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team this past week, the team stayed even keeled and defeated the Omaha Mavericks 70-63 Saturday, then flew to Denver Monday for a contest originally scheduled for Jan. 19 and won 59-50.

“I give our kids a ton of credit,” Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius said during a Zoom call Tuesday. “They stay flexible. As a coaching staff, our message kept being (that) you can’t control it. Control what you can control, which is how well you prepare, get your body to rest, (and being) mentally ready for these games.”

