VERMILLION — Even with another curveball being thrown at the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team this past week, the team stayed even keeled and defeated the Omaha Mavericks 70-63 Saturday, then flew to Denver Monday for a contest originally scheduled for Jan. 19 and won 59-50.
“I give our kids a ton of credit,” Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius said during a Zoom call Tuesday. “They stay flexible. As a coaching staff, our message kept being (that) you can’t control it. Control what you can control, which is how well you prepare, get your body to rest, (and being) mentally ready for these games.”
The Coyotes went into the weekend playing eight players, as Jeniah Ugofsky was out with an injury. Karius added that Ugofsky is day-to-day at this point. Still, the Coyotes showed a togetherness in both victories.
“It’s been a mixture of someone (that is) going to have a great night and somebody else (that) steps up,” Karius said. “It’s hard to predict, honestly, which makes us even better. Both games were tough on the road. It’s always tough on the road. You have to go find ways to win even if it’s not ready.
“Both of these wins were just gritty, gutty wins. They weren’t pretty to go back and watch but at the end of the day, we made enough winning plays. We had great energy, and we controlled the tempo. For us right now, that’s huge.”
USD looks to build upon the 2-0 weekend on the road as it hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks Thursday and the St. Thomas Tommies Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“We’ll travel today (Tuesday), then we have Wednesday to turn around and play. (Since) it is second (time playing both teams), we are more familiar with (them). It’s not somebody who’s brand new. Again, you can’t control it. You’ve got one day to watch film, get prepared and understand the game plan in a shorter amount of time.”
Karius added that the team is happy to be back at home. The Leathernecks defeated the Coyotes 76-67 Dec. 31, and the Coyotes used that game as a learning tool. Still, Western Illinois’ ability to create momentum on the defensive end of the floor could cause problems for USD in Karius’ eyes.
“They still continue to lead the league in turnovers they force and steals they have,” she said. “After that game, we’ve learned how to handle pressure a little better. We’ve done a better job of that since, but (the Leathernecks) are a team that’s going to get out, jump passing lanes, take chances on things and press. For us to have (a chance,) — we had 19 turnovers the first (game) — we can’t have that again.”
Karius envisions Saturday’s game against the Tommies being slow-paced based on USD’s limited personnel and St. Thomas’ defensive prowess.
“St. Thomas is comfortable with limiting possessions,” Karius said. “They’re the best defense in the league.”
Carley Duffney has stepped up in the past two games for the Coyotes, scoring a career-high 22 points against Omaha while registering 17 points against Denver, 13 of which came in the first half. Duffney showed versatility in playing any position on the court when Karius called on her to.
“The fun part is we are shifting lineups so much (where) I don’t know that she ever envisioned coming here and playing the five, but here we are,” Karius said. “She started the game against Omaha guarding their point guard and then finished the game guarding their post player. She is multi-purpose and versatile.”
SOUTH DAKOTA (10-10) 6 3 3
Oral Roberts (8-12) 5 4 4
North Dakota (11-8) 4 5 5
Western Illinois (8-12) 3 6 6
Western Illinois at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Omaha, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas at South Dakota, 1 p.m.
North Dakota State at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Western Illinois at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 3 p.m.
