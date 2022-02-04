SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty ranked seventh in the Great Plains Athletic Conference softball preseason poll, announced Friday.
Jamestown and Morningside shared top honors, each scoring 112 points in the poll. Jamestown received six first place votes, with Morningside claiming four.
Midland, which won the regular season and tournament titles a year ago, finished third with 99 points and a first place vote. Concordia drew the other first place vote, finishing fourth in the poll.
Mount Marty, 19-20 overall and 10-13 in the GPAC a season ago, opens the 2022 season at the Fairfield Inn PC Dome Classic, Feb. 18-19 in Aberdeen. MMU, under first year head coach Kayla Bryant, opens the home portion of its season on March 19 against Dakota Wesleyan.
POLL: t1, Jamestown 112 points (6 first place votes); t1, Morningside 112 (4); 3, Midland 99 (1); 4, Concordia 95 (1); 5, Northwestern 81; 6, Doane (70); 7, Mount Marty 60; 8, Dordt 51; 9, Briar Cliff 40; 10, Hastings 32; t11, College of Saint Mary 20; t11, Dakota Wesleyan 20.
