LINCOLN, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils did what they are expected to do.
Wynot built an early lead and never relinquished it, claiming a 53-44 victory over O’Neill St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska State Class D2 girls’ basketball tournament, Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“Very gutty,” Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler said of the victory. “When you lose a lead, sometimes your confidence falls apart. But we kept executing.”
Amber Lawson scored 24 points to lead Wynot (17-9), which will face Shelton (22-1) in the semifinals today (Friday) at 7:45 p.m. Myra Sudbeck scored 16 points in the victory.
“It takes enough to make her have a good night, but she still has to finish,” Coach Wieseler said.
Mya Hedstrom scored 12 points for St. Mary’s, which finished at 22-3. Hope Williamson scored 11 points and Alissa Brabec added 10 points for the Cardinals.
Wynot built an 11-2 lead in the opening quarter, but four points each from Hope Willamson and Lorissa Reiman helped the Cardinals close within two, 16-14.
A pair of Myrah Sudbeck three-pointers pushed the Wynot lead back to seven, 19-12, but Williamson sparked a 6-0 run that pulled St. Mary’s within three at the break, 21-18.
The Cardinals’ Alissa Brabec hit a three-pointer to start the second half, tying the game at 21-21, but Wynot answered with seven straight points to regain the lead. The Blue Devils pushed the lead to eight, 32-24, before two three-pointers by Mya Hedstrom and another by Annabelle Barlow helped close the gap to four, 41-37.
“They’ve got some good three-point shooters, and they had to hit them to stay in the game,” Coach Wieseler said. “(Brabec) is a great shooter. They got one from (Barlow), (Hedstrom) hit a couple.”
Lawson scored Wynot’s first nine points of the fourth quarter, helping keep the Cardinals at bay down the stretch.
“If there is an open lane, I’m going to take it,” Lawson said. “Otherwise I’ll look for a teammate.”
The Blue Devils now turn their attentions to Shelton, but not right away, Coach Wieseler said.
“We’re going to take it one day at a time,” he said. “We’re going to regroup, get kids fed, get some sleep and get after it.”
A year after a rare first-round exit, the Blue Devils will look to earn a chance to play for their ninth state title.
“It’s exciting,” Lawson said. “People expect us to be here.”
