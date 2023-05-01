LAKE ANDES — Bon Homme’s boys relay team had itself a day at the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Invite Saturday, winning three separate relay events.
The team of Landon Bares, Easton Mudder, Riley Rothschadl and Isaac Crownover won the
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 6:13 pm
LAKE ANDES — Bon Homme’s boys relay team had itself a day at the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Invite Saturday, winning three separate relay events.
The team of Landon Bares, Easton Mudder, Riley Rothschadl and Isaac Crownover won the
4x100 meter relay with a time of 45.80 seconds, the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:35.81, the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:38.70.
In individual events, Rothschadl won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.67 seconds, 0.02 seconds ahead of Crownover.
Bon Homme’s Evan Ulmer won the long jump with a distance of 18-09.25.
Ethan-Parkston won the meet with 109 points, 21 points ahead of the Cavaliers. Individually, it registered five wins total in the meet, led by Gage Hohn’s two victories in the 800 meter run (2:14.75) and the high jump with a distance of 5-10.00. Cael Ryther won the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.80 seconds. Evan Bartelt won the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:40.44. Ethan-Parkston’s team of Maddux Brissette, James Deckert, Ryther and Hunter Dean won the 1600 meter sprint medley relay with a time of 4:07.54.
Wagner’s Glen Cournoyer won the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:57.94.
On the girls’ side, Ethan-Parkston took victories in three relay events and finished second in the meet with 85 points (Mount Vernon-Plankinton won the meet with 109 points). The team of Ella Pollreisz, Sadie Mueller, Marissa Storm and Morgan Maxwell won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:23.40. Ethan-Parkston’s quartet of Pollreisz, Leah Klock, Storm and Maxwell won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:29.61. The team of Rory Juhnke, Mariah Royston, Allie Hobbick and Mya Wickersham won the 1600 meter sprint medley relay with a time of 5:01.44.
Juhnke won the triple jump with a distance of 32-11.00.
Wagner’s Emma Yost picked up two individual wins in the event, winning the shot put with a distance of 38-11.00 and the discus with a distance of 121-11.
Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal won the high jump with a distance of 5-04.00.
Bon Homme’s Erin Heusinkveld won the 400 meter run with a time of 1:05.94.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Anna DeHaan won the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:45.29.
Avon’s team of Courtney Sees, Ella Small, Lila Vanderlei and Mylie bares won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 55.57 seconds and the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:58.22.
Sees won the long jump with a distance of 16-01.50.
