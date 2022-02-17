With a week to go in the regular season, the Yankton Bucks and Tea Area Titans clashed in a game that held heavy playoff implications and felt very much like a post-season game.
But the outcome did not favor the Bucks, who fell to the Class A Titans, 55-53, in a boys basketball matchup Thursday night on the YHS home court. The loss dropped the Bucks to 9-8 while the Titans moved to 12-6. Yankton plays at Brookings on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Yankton overcame a slow start with a seven-point run midway through the first quarter, to take 7-5 lead. But Tea finished the frame with nine-unanswered points to carry a 14-7 lead into the second stanza.
The cold-shooting Bucks, hitting just four of 16 from the field, managed to close the gap to 20-19 when the buzzer ended the first half. YHS made just seven of 27 shots in that first half from the field.
The two teams sparred through the early part of the third quarter before Tea put together a 5-2 run that lifted them to a 29-23 advantage. They increased the margin to 39-32 to close things out in the frame.
But the Bucks outscored the Titans 9-2 in the first five minutes of the final period. When Cody Oswald netted a nine-foot jumper, the game was tied 41-41 with 4:05 to play.
After the teams traded buckets to a 44-44 tie at the 2:45 mark, the Titans pushed ahead 51-48 with 48 seconds left in the game. Rugby Ryken’s floater over the Tea defense lifted Yankton to a one-point deficit, 51-50, with 27 seconds in the game. With the Bucks forced to foul, Tea drained six of seven free throws down the stretch to freeze the YHS rally.
“This was a playoff-like atmosphere tonight,” Haynes said. “I thought both teams competed hard; got to give Tea credit for making a few more plays than we did.”
“We had our chances to win,” Haynes added, “But I felt we never really got into the flow of the game, and you’ve got to give Tea’s defense credit for that.”
“We’ve got another week of games, all on the road,” Haynes said, “and hopefully we’ll find a way to come together, have a good last week of the regular season and then have a good week of practice heading into the SoDak 16 game.”
The Bucks were paced in scoring by Mac Ryken with 15, Jaden Kral with 13 and Oswald with 11. Rugby Ryken had 8 rebounds and Kral added 7 boards.
Yankton won the JV game, 64-59. Scorers were Drew Ryken, 17, Landon Potts, 16, Isiah Schelhaas and Michael Mors, each with 14. Yankton won the sophomore game, 54-35. YHS was paced by Matthew Sheldon with 13 points, followed by Tucker Gilmore, 9, Carson Ness, 8 and Evan Serck, 8.
TEA AREA (12-6)
Jonah Kocer 3-8 2-3 9, Cael Lundin 5-14 6-6 17, Jeff Worth 2-9 0-0 5, Klayton Sattler 0 0-0 0, Alex Pies 3-4 0-0 7, Cole Schilling 1-2 0-0 3, Reis Kirschenman 4-6 1-3 9, Sam Almus 1-3 2-2 5. TOTALS: 19-46 11-14 55.
YANKTON (9-8)
Drew Ryken 1-5 0-0 3, Mac Ryken 4-9 5-9 15, Rugby Ryken 4-9 0-4 8, Dylan Prouty 0-7 0-0 0, Cody Oswald 5-8 1-1 11, Jaden Kral 5-9 3-4 13, Michael Mors 1-5 1-2 3, Colton Potts 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20-53 10-19 53.
TEA AREA 14 6 19 16 — 55
YANKTON 7 12 13 21 — 53
Three-Pointers: TA 6-20 (Kocer 1-4, Lundin 1-4, Worth 1-6, Pies 1-2, Schilling 1-1. Almus 1-3), Y 3-21 (M. Ryken 2-4, D. Ryken 1-5, R. Ryken 0-2, Prouty 0-7, Kral 0-3). Rebounds: Y 38 (Kral 9), TA 34 (Kirschenman 10). Personal Fouls: TA 15, Y 14. Fouled Out: None. Assists: TA 11 (Lundin 4), Y 3. Turnovers: TA 11, Y 7. Blocked Shots: TA 2, Y 0. Steals: Y 9 (M. Ryken 3, Kral 3), TA 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.