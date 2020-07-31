Yankton opened the Region 2A American Legion Juniors baseball tournament with an 8-3 upset of top-seeded Harrisburg on Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Landon Loecker had two hits and two RBI to lead Yankton. Samuel Kampshoff posted a double and two RBI. Paul McGlone, Rugby Ryken, Garrett Nelson, Jace McCorkell, Jacob Larson and Connor Teichroew each had a hit in the victory.
Taylor Klein had two hits for Harrisburg. Tate Kogel and Kai Yungbluth each doubled. Carter Bahrenfuss and Lincoln Carlson each had a hit in the effort.
Loecker went the distance for the win. Connor Hanselman took the loss, with Andrew Haar striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings of shutout relief.
Yankton will face Sioux Falls West today (Saturday) at noon, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s championship. Harrisburg will face S.F. East today at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
S.F. Black 5, Black Sox 4
HARRISBURG — The Yankton Black Sox dropped a 5-4 decision to Sioux Falls Black in the opening game of the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament on Friday in Harrisburg.
Wesley Stroh went 3-for-4 with a triple for Sioux Falls Black. Carter Doeschee doubled in the win.
Cody Oswald went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Keagan Holmstrom doubled. Cooper Grotenhuis, Luke Bernatow and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit, with Schelhaas driving in two runs.
Brycen Top went the distance in the win. Drew Ryken took the loss in relief.
Yankton will now conclude pool play with a game in Tea today (Saturday) at 10 a.m. against Brookings.
Lakers 9, Watertown 2
ABERDEEN — Yankton Lakers pitching took a shutout into the seventh inning in a 9-2 victory over the Watertown Black Sox in the opening game of the South Dakota Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament on Friday in Aberdeen.
Lucas Kampshoff went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead Yankton. Austin Gobel and Carson Conway each had two hits, with Conway driving in two runs. Keenan Wagner doubled, and Hunter Teichroew, Landon Potts, Payton Peterson and Tucker Gilmore each recording a hit in the victory.
Dylon Rawdon went 3-for-3 for Watertown. Peyton Buisker had two hits. Mason Krause added a double.
Kampshoff picked up the win, striking out five over five innings of work. Sean Turner struck out two in an inning of shutout relief. Jackson Maag took the loss.
The Lakers continue pool play today (Saturday), facing Brandon Valley and Brookings.
VFW Teener 16-Under
Class B Tourn.
Tyndall 4, Elkton 3
CANOVA — Easton Mudder’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning capped a 4-3 Tyndall victory over Elkton in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 16-Under baseball tournament, Friday in Canova.
Mudder finished 3-for-4 with a double for Tyndall, which will face either Wessington Springs or Canova in the semifinals today (Saturday). Trent Herrboldt doubled twice. Logan Winckler also had two hits. Riley Rothschadl added a hit in the victory.
Logan Kuehl went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Elkton. Austin Johnson doubled and singled. Aiden Erickson tripled, and Ryan Krog, Sam Nibbe and Jacob Timm each had a hit in the effort.
Herrboldt pitched four innings of shutout relief, striking out two, for the win. Rothschadl started for Tyndall, striking out 14 batters in his six innings of work. Nibbe, who came on to start the 10th inning, took the loss for Elkton.
Class A Tourn.
Beresford 3, Tri-Valley 1
HUMBOLDT — Blake Schrodermeier and Max Orr each had two hits to lead Beresford past Tri-Valley 3-1 in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under baseball tournament, Friday in Humboldt.
Beresford advances to face either West Central or Volga in the semifinals tonight (Saturday).
Logan Serck, Jake Goblirsch and Matthew Vassar each had a hit in the victory.
Riley Dobbins doubled for Tri-Valley.
Zach Richardson struck out eight batters over 5 2/3 innings of work for the win. Schrodermeier got the final four outs, all by strikeout, for the save. Nate Hargreaves took the loss.
Madison Maroon 4, Dakota Valley 3
HUMBOLDT — Madison Maroon rallied past Dakota Valley 4-3 in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under baseball tournament, Friday in Humboldt.
Colby Vostad doubled and singled, driving in two runs, for Madison. Trey Smith added a double in the victory.
Isaac Bruns went 2-for-4 with a triple for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies also had two hits. Randy Rosenquist, Braydon Major, Jake Pruchniak and Tyler Schutte each had a hit in the effort.
Peyton Wolf picked up the win in relief. Bruns took the loss, also in relief.
Madison will face Milbank in the semifinals today (Saturday). Dakota Valley will take on Kimball-White Lake in consolation action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.