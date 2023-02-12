HARRISBURG — Yankton finished 15th out of 39 teams in the Harrisburg Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Harrisburg.
Pierre won the title with 158 points, beating out Canton (142). Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda and Spearfish tied for third, each with 80 points.
