Top-seeded Sioux Falls Post 15 East knocked fourth-seeded Yankton Post 12 out of the 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class A Baseball Tournament with an 8-0 decision on Friday evening at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Post 15 put up five runs in the top of the first inning to start off the game. The first two runs came from Myles Rees’s double to right field. With the other three filtering through in the inning.
“Starting the game off with five runs was a huge bounce-back from last night offensively,” Said Post 15’s head coach, Dan Hughes. “It gave us our confidence back and allowed us to keep the bats moving all game long.”
The 5-0 score did not budge until the top of the sixth inning, when Rees hit a 3-run home run to advance the score to 8-0.
On top of aggressive offense, Post 15’s defense helped keep Yankton off the board. Lincoln Vasgaard started on the bump for the team and pitched six and one-third innings, capping out at 103 pitches on the day.
“I just went out there today knowing I needed to hit the right spots and throw strikes. I knew I could rely on my teammates to get runs and get us out of any pickles,” Vasgaard said. “My job tomorrow is simply to cheer on the guys, no matter what.”
Yankton’s defense was able to hold strong and force Sioux Falls East to put up some zeros on the scoreboard throughout the game.
“When we weren’t able to score for a few innings, Lincoln helped keep the team focused and upbeat,” Hughes said. “Dylan Rippentrop also made some great plays out in left field that really helped the team.”
Mark Kathol came in to pitch midway in the first, making his third appearance at the state tournament for Yankton.
“Kathol really kept us in the game for a long time, and put up a lot of zeros for us tonight,” said Yankton’s head coach, Drew Lawrence. “The boys never stopped fighting and putting in effort for tonight’s game and I’m proud of them.”
Post 15’s record improves to 41-9 on the season and they will play Brookings, which beat Harrisburg Gold 12-9 in the late game, today (Saturday) at 11 a.m.
“We know either opponent we face will be good, so we just have to be ready to play,” Hughes said. East’s opponent was determined in the second game of the evening. “Our goal is to rest up and just come out and play how we did today. If we do that, then I feel confident that we can win two games tomorrow.”
Yankton’s season came to an end with a record of 26-15.
“There were a lot of highlights this season that this group should be proud of. More importantly though, we had a lot of fun this year,” Lawrence said. “This team has really created brotherhood amongst themselves, and it’ll be hard to lose the seniors.”
