Top-seeded Sioux Falls Post 15 East knocked fourth-seeded Yankton Post 12 out of the 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class A Baseball Tournament with an 8-0 decision on Friday evening at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Post 15 put up five runs in the top of the first inning to start off the game. The first two runs came from Myles Rees’s double to right field. With the other three filtering through in the inning.

